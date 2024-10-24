National Hero’s Transparency Awards, Lecture Holds Oct 26

Share

Organisers of the annual National Hero Transparency Awards Lecture Series has announced the shifting of the event to Citadel Hotel and Suites, opposite Ikeja Local Government, Ikeja for October 26. The event was earlier slated for Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The announcement of the new venue came in a statement by the Chairman, Organising Committee, Tim Okojie Ave, on Wednesday.

According to him, the lecture with the theme; “The Imperatives of Building Strong Institutions In Nigeria Instead of Strong men,” will be delivered by Professor Sylvester Odion Akhaine of the Department of Political Science, Lagos State Univesity (LASU).

Past Guest Speakers at the event include former governor of Osun State and later Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbsola, NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Mawa, among others. Highlights of the program will include the induction of top Nigerians who have contributed their quota to the development of the country into Transparency Hall of Fame.

Among those to be inducted are His Excellences Sen. Uba Sani, Governor of Kaduna State; Sim Fubara, Governor of Rivers State; Sheriff Obowrewori, Governor of Delta State; Prof. Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer of Mountain of Fire Ministries (MFM) and his wife, Pastor Dr. Folashade Olukoya, MFM Women Foundation Ministries; former President of TUC, Comrade Peter Esele; Hon. Dr. Kelly Inedegbor, Chairman, Esan North East Local Government; Mr. Andrew Oare, CEO, Net multi Dynamic Services; CSP Oladele Charles, DPO Ayobo Police command.

Others are Sir OmonIrabor Casley Esq; Chief Sylvester Ineye Director, Federal Ministry of Works, Edo State; High Chief Musa Isiwele Shehu, Chairman/ CEO, Mazakwiri Nigeria limited, Citadel Hotel and Suites; Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe; Dr. Sam Ugbuku, MD NNDC; Akioya Ehikhamen; Hon. Friday Igbamudu Isese; Hon. Nicholas Omozogie Selo- Ojemo, Vice-chairman, Esan Central Local Government; Chief Timothy Edogun, among others.

