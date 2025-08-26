National Guard Troops In DC Now Carrying Arms

Some National Guard units patrolling the nation’s capital at the direction of President Donald Trump have started carrying firearms, an escalation of his military deployment that makes good on a directive issued late last week by his defence secretary.

A Defence Department official who was not authorised to speak publicly said some units on certain missions would be armed — some with handguns and others with rifles.

The spokesperson said that all units with firearms have been trained and are operating under strict rules for use of force. An Associated Press photographer on Sunday saw members of the South Carolina National Guard outside Union Station with holstered handguns.

A statement from the joint task force that has taken over policing in the nation’s capital said units began carrying their service weapons on Sunday and that the military’s rules say force should be used “only as a last resort and solely in response to an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm.” It said the force is committed to protecting “the safety and wellbeing” of Washington’s residents.