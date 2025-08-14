National Guard Troops Appear in Washington DC As Mayor Rejects ‘Authoritarian Push’

US National Guard troops have begun appearing on the streets of Washington DC, a day after President Donald Trump deployed the troops to the city and took control of its police force as he argued violent crime was out of control.

Armoured vehicles were spotted at urban centres and tourist sites around the US capital on Tuesday evening.

Officials have said that 800 National Guard troops are expected to be deployed, as well as 500 federal law enforcement agents, reports the BBC.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, who has denied crime is out of control in her city, described the troop deployment as an “authoritarian push”.

Trump, a Republican, has also threatened similar deployments against New York and Chicago, two other Democratic controlled cities.