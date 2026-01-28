National Grid Restored After Partial System Disturbance – NISO

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has confirmed the full restoration of the national grid following a partial system disturbance recorded on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

In a statement issued by its management, NISO said the disturbance occurred at about 10:48am, originating from the Gombe Transmission Substation, and briefly affected parts of the transmission network.

The voltage disturbance, according to NISO, propagated to Jebba, Kainji and Ayede Transmission Substations, leading to the tripping of some transmission lines and generating units, which resulted in a partial system collapse.

The system operator said immediate corrective measures were deployed to stabilise the grid, with restoration efforts commencing around 11:11am.

“Restoration has since been completed, and the national grid has been fully restored,” NISO said.

The operator emphasised that the incident did not amount to a total grid collapse, contrary to reports in some sections of the media, noting that only parts of the grid were affected.

NISO further assured electricity consumers that power supply across the affected areas has returned to normal, reaffirming its commitment to grid stability and system reliability.