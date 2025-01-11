National Grid Did Not Collapse – TCN

Share

...Says Benin- Omotosho line tripped

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that the nation’s grid did not experience any collapse on Saturday, contrary to the widely published misinformation in the media.

The General Manager of Public Affairs, TCN, Ndid Mbah made this known in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

She said: “The Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN hereby states that the nation’s grid did not experience any collapse today, contrary to the widely published misinformation in media.

“Earlier today, at about 13:41Hrs, the Osogbo – Ihovour line tripped, followed by the tripping of the Benin – Omotosho line. These consequently affected bulk supply to only the Lagos axis alone.

“It is important to clarify that at about 13:00 Hrs, today, just before the tripping, total generation on the grid was 4,335.63.”

She added: “After the trippings, however, generation was 2,573.23, showing clearly that the grid did not experience a collapse.

“The transmission line tripping affected Edbin, Olorunsogo, Omotoso, Geregu, and Paras. 12 units, but these have all been restored except the Benin -Omotoso 330kV line.

“As TCN continues to work hard to put in place a robust transmission grid, in spite of prevailing challenges. It is imperative that we understand the negative impact of deliberately misinforming the public and the value of disseminating true and verifiable facts.”

