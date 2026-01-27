National Grid Collapses For Second Time In 2026

The national electricity grid collapsed on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, marking the second major outage of the year.

Data from the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) showed that as of 10:54 AM, all major Distribution Companies (DisCos) recorded 0 MW supply, underscoring the severity of the blackout.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) confirmed the collapse in a statement by its spokesman, Emeka Eze.

The statement said the outage affected customers in Abia (Umuahia), Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States, beginning around 10:48 AM.

“This development resulted in power outages experienced by customers served by our subsidiary companies—MainPower, TransPower, FirstPower, NewEra, and EastLand. The cause of the outage is yet to be determined,” the statement read.

EEDC added that it was liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure the timely restoration of electricity supply across affected areas. The company apologized for the inconvenience caused to its customers.

Similarly, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) confirmed the grid collapse in a notice to its customers, emphasizing that efforts were underway to restore supply as quickly as possible.