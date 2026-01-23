National Grid Collapses For First Time In 2026

Nigeria’s national electricity grid has collapsed for the first time in 2026, plunging several parts of the country into darkness.

Data obtained from the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) on friday revealed that power generation dropped to zero megawatts (MW), leading to a nationwide outage.

According to NISO records, electricity load allocation to all 11 distribution companies (DisCos) fell to zero MW as of about 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

READ ALSO:

The affected DisCos include Benin, Eko, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abuja and Yola, all of which recorded no power supply following the grid collapse.

As of the time of filing this report, there was no official explanation from power sector authorities on the cause of the system failure or when electricity supply would be restored.

Nigeria’s power sector has experienced multiple grid collapses in recent years, often resulting in widespread blackouts and renewed concerns over the stability of the national electricity infrastructure.