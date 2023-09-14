National Grid Collapse Caused By Fire Outbreak – FG

The Federal Government has said the national grid collapse was caused by a fire outbreak on the Kainji/Jebba 330 kilovolt (kV) line.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on his verified X handle (formerly Twitter) collaborated on the reason adduced by TCN for the blackout.

According to him, the fire led to about 356.63MW generation loss.

He added that the fire has been fully arrested “and over half of the connections are now up and the rest will be fully restored in no time”.

He said, “At 00:35Hrs this morning, a Fire outbreak with an explosion sound was observed on Kainji/Jebba 330kV line 2 (Cct K2J) blue phase CVT & Blue phase line Isolator of Kainji/Jebba 330kV line1 was observed burning. This led to sharp drops in frequency from 50.29Hz to 49.67 Hz at 0:35:06Hrs with Jebba generation loss of 356.63MW,” he said.

“Kainji started dropping load from 451.45 MW at 00:35:07Hrs to zero.

“At 00:41Hrs frequency dropped further from 49.37 Hz to 48.41Hz then resulted in system collapse of the grid.”