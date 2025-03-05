National Gallery Of Art Co-Hosts Exhibition On Climate Change, Mangrove, Art

Share

The National Gallery of Art in collaboration with the National Council on Climate Change and Alzarin Crimson has announced the hosting of an exhibition titled “Intersecting the Worlds of Climate Change, The Mangrove and Art.”

This event which opens today at the West Towers, The wings office Complex, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, and runs till 18th of March 2025, will showcase master paintings, drawings and watercolour of quintessential artist Dr. John Ed DeBebs and curated by renowned Oriz U. Onumaje.

The exhibition is an artistic expression and potent instrument that aims to raise awareness, foster emotional connections and inspire action on climate change and its impact on the environment.

While mangroves provide habitat for thousands of species at all levels of marine and forest and are highly efficient in storing carbon, it is imperative that urgent steps are taken to preserve this natural heritage.

This collaboration is one of several initiatives embarked upon by National Gallery of Art towards ensuring the appreciation of Art as stipulated in it’s mandate.

