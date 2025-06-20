National Economic Council Postpones Planned 150th Meeting

Share

The National Economic Council (NEC) has postponed its earlier meeting scheduled for today. NEC, which is chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, has the constitutional mandate to advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation, and in particular on measures necessary for the coordination of the economic planning efforts or economic programmes of the various Governments of the Federation.

Its membership comprises the 36 state governors, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and other co-opted government officials.

At its 149th meeting held in April, the National Economic Council endorsed the establishment of a Cotton, Textile, and Garment Development Board, alongside new strategies for agribusiness expansion and livestock transformation—projects projected to generate up to $90 billion in economic value by 2035.

It also approved the establishment of a national office for the Green Imperative Project (GIP) in Abuja, with regional offices across the six geopolitical zones as well as deliberations on measures to address the crises associated with the current system of animal husbandry in the country.

During the last meeting, the Vice President had also led members to observe a minute of silence in honour of the victims of the killings in Benue and Plateau States. It, however, postponed discussion about the establishment of state police.

Although no official reason has been advanced for the postponement of today’s planned meeting, a look at the roll call of governors attending the commissioning of projects in Kaduna State by President Tinubu shows at least 11 governors were with him.

