National Devt: Oborevwori Tasks Varsities on Research Innovations

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has challenged higher institutions in Nigeria to upscale their academic prowess in viable research innovations that will proffer solutions to the economic quagmire bedeviling the country.

The Governor, who received the management of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Ugbomro, led by its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, in Asaba, however commended the institution for its ingenuity. He said his administration would continue to provide for meaningful education as a cardinal point in his four prong M.O.R.E Agenda.

According to him, it is only when universities embark on relevant researches that they will be able to solve the myriad of challenges facing the country. He said: “The best legacy you can give to your children is education. We want to encourage our children to focus on education. “You can see that a lot of our children are always enrolling to go into these universities.