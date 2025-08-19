National Development: Scholars Seek Repositioning Of Postgraduate Education

Given the problems as Nigeria and other developing nations confront complex 21st century challenges of climate change, youth unemployment, technological disruptions, artificial intelligence (AI) and internet demand, there is an urgent need to reposition postgraduate education as a key driver of national development.

The former Head of Federal Civil Service, Prof Oladapo Afolabi, disclosed this while delivering the University of Lagos (UNILAG) School of Postgraduate Studies (SPGS) 2024/2025 Annual Lecture, which took place at Akoka, main campus of the 63-year-old institution.

The lecture was titled: “Postgraduate Education: Setting Agenda for National Development.” According to him, governments, universities, industry, and civil society must collaborate to develop and implement a robust agenda that ensures postgraduate education delivers value, relevance, and transformation.

In his 33-page lecture, Afolabi, who argued that we have schools, but no strategy; and that we are building schools without blueprints, lamented that despite its potential, Nigeria, as a nation, faces significant challenges in harnessing postgraduate education for national development.

He, therefore, attributed the problem to disconnected research, where postgraduate research often lacks alignment with national development goals; as well as outdated curriculum in which he insisted that many academic programmes run in our universities at postgraduate level need modernisation to address current and future needs.

The guest lecturer also traced it to inadequate funding, saying poor funding stifles research, infrastructure, and academic capacity; and the problem of brain drain in which the exodus of talented academics has weakened our intellectual base.

Besides, he spoke of the need to also strengthen industry ties, turn ideas into real impact; promotion of global collaboration exchange ideas, not just students; governance reform where universities are equipped to innovate freely; as well as to create a National Research Council as an organ to set research priorities, and track research results.

Besides, he spoke of the need to also strengthen industry ties, turn ideas into real impact; promotion of global collaboration exchange ideas, not just students; governance reform where universities are equipped to innovate freely; as well as to create a National Research Council as an organ to set research priorities, and track research results.

Given the strategic location of UNILAG, Afolabi said “are we thinking of re-branding and refocusing this citadel of learning for a niche, albeit as a commercial institution.”

The former Head of Federal Civil Service, linking postgraduate education to national progress, stressed that the direct correlation between a robust postgraduate sector and national progress is undeniable.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, while welcoming guests, stated that the lecture was designed to sharpen the university’s academic axe, saying postgraduate education goes to the heart of national development, shaping the intellectual, professional and economic landscapes of our nation.