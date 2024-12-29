National Development: Muslim Scholars Seek Application of Godly Rule in Governance, Education, Others

Share

…as Daaru s-Salaam Madrasah’s graduation holds

Mudiru Daaru s-Salaam Madrasah, Udhtas Abdul Hadi Mutolib Owolabi and Professor Sa’eed Olurotimi Timehin have urged institutions and the Nigerian government to embrace Godly rules in its mode of leadership and governance.

They maintained that upholding Godly tenets was the only way institutions/governments can realise their full potentials.

The scholars made the appeal at this year’s graduation of Daaru s-Salaam Madrasah held in Ota, Ogun State, with the theme, ‘The Renewed Hope: Scripturally, educationally and gradually’.

The graduates include: Abdul Waas’u Abdullah Eniola, Abdul Waas’u Mustopha Olamilekan, Uthman Abdul Azeez Oluwadamilare, Hamzat Irfan Akinwunmi, Shittu Naihm Abayomi, Shittu Abdul Razaq Babatunde, Owolabi Nasir Hadi Akintunde, Mustopha Muhammad Robiu Adewunmi, Shittu Habeebah Oyindamola and Rafiu Adhina Morenikeji.

In his sermon, Owolabi emphasised the need for spiritual upbringing of the new generation of leaders from elementary theocratic education up to the universal theocratic basic education, while calling on spiritual leaders to show exemplary character which would foster growth.

He said: “The world had ever been renewed by Allah the creator generation by generation through the continual raising of the theocratically educated people in the name of prophets and Messengers of God who came to deliver their people with the ‘Holy Rules of Law’.

“The Almighty rule of law is a divine decree and the heavenly manual for good governance with which religious leaders are partakers practically and not only by preaching or criticism.

“Joseph ( prophet Yusus) as a prophet (Spiritual Leader) and Minister of Agriculture and palliative during the food scarcity of draught in the country Egypt is enough evidence. Despite the fact that Nigeria as a nation is not experiencing draught, we are still far behind feeding our nation.”

Prof. Timehin, the Guest Lecturer in his speech pointed to the state of the Nigerian economy and education.

He said:”Holly Qur’an 16 verse 113, reads, ‘And Allah sets forth for you the parable of a nation which enjoyed secure and peace; it’s provisions came to it in abundance from every quarter ( geopolitical zones), but it denied the Favour of Allah, therefore, Allah clothed it with the garment of hunger and fear, because of that which they used to do.

“In conclusion no good educational standard until the Almighty rule of law is the manual for government and be put into practice. But if being denied, no way yet, because that is the essence of Sunday School and Arabic and Islamic School, just for the manifestation of the truth in the way of God.”

Further, Owolabi, addressed religious leaders who mislead their followers. He gave two classifications, saying, “One is a follower of miracle that wishes miracle without labour, such followers do not want to wait for God’s time or even accept the truth initially, therefore fall into traps.

“The second is of those which Prophet Isa (Jesus) has foretold about their appearances in the latter days that they will be pretending as if they are from God or prototype of prophets but instead they are wolves.”

Also addressing religious intolerance, he pointed out ethnicity and partisan politics as two major causes, noting, “But Allah said in the Holy Qur’an: O mankind, we have created you from a male and a female and we have made you into tribes and sub-tribes so that you may recognise one another.

“Verily, the most honourable among you in the sight of Allah is the one who is the most righteous among you, surely Allah is All-knowing, All aware. Qur’an 49:14. Therefore Allah has opened the door being His beloved human being, that is if we are upright in doing. Our slogan supposed to be ‘love for all, hatred for none.”’

Also, Owolabi cautioned against the tendency of leaders manipulating followers, “There is no reason for such than being materialistic and to enslave people to acquire wealth, no religious leader is empowered by Allah to do such selfish practices.”

He continued:”While the normal rate for individual who wishes to give for maintaining the house of God and its workers has been prescribed, only compulsory for who make it so for him or herself.

There is a curse from God, curse on who does so as mentioned in the Holy Qur’an 2:80.”

On drug and substance abuse as well internet fraud which are on the rise, he blamed children handlers saying, “It is the fault of children handlers from childhood to youthful age.

“My advice is that we handlers both domestic and educationist should do the needful and go extra miles in doing the right thing secularly and theocratically to inspire the right knowledge of training in upbringing of new generation of future leaders. That is the renewed hope…”

On the recent cases of stampede as a result of give-away, be viewed that palliatives should be dropped at the door steps of the poor through gospel workers and the religious leaders themselves.

For better living in 2025,he urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to try to work on the ratio of products, manufacturers and service providers, noting that balanced ratios and tackling corruption would speed up rapid economic growth.

However, he urged Nigerians to remain focused in their endeavors, dedicated, be hardworking and diversify their means of income and livelihood.

He said : “They should see the formular to success as PHD which Prayer, Hard Work and Dedication… “

Share

Please follow and like us: