National Deaf Table Tennis Tourney Begins In Lagos Today

The 2nd edition of the National Deaf Table Tennis Championship will serve off today at the Knock-Up Hall of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) in the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

This was revealed in a joint statement signed by the President of the Deaf Supporters Development Initiative (DSDI), Mr. Afolabi Dahunsi, and the Chairman, Mr. Amuda Yusuf Ibrahim.

The championship comes on the heels of the successful West Africa Deaf Football and Athletics Championship recently hosted in Lagos under Ibrahim’s leadership.

The event is part of the celebrations for the 2024 International Day for Persons with Disabilities, observed annually on December 3.

It aims to highlight the leadership potential of deaf individuals and demonstrate that they can achieve greatness through sports.

Players from all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria have been invited to compete in the two-day tournament, organised in partnership with the Nigeria Deaf Sports Federation (NDSF) and the NTTF, which are providing technical support. As with the inaugural edition in 2023, winners will receive cash prizes, trophies, and certificates.

