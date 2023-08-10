National Consensus And Presidential Priority In A Dysfunctional State

President Tinubu or whoever will take over from him if he is removed from office by the Presidential Election Tribunal will not find it easy making a breakthrough in major issues confronting Nigeria. Some of these issues are foundational existential questions but the more amenable to easy cognition by simple-minded transactional leaders are corruption, failed infrastructure and poverty.

In actual fact, Nigeria was made and designed to be dysfunctional never to become a thriving and prosperous nation and this British intention has been authenticated by its declassified imperial records now published by the University of London. Recent historical incidents such as the Biafra War and its chain of events culminating to military interregnum prove it beyond doubts that Britain designed and patented Nigeria to be a perpetually neocolonial state.

But why such an agenda by a mother state? It is geopolitics and economic interest. Whether it was the 13 American colonies that became the United States, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Ceylon, Sierra Leone, the Gambia, Uganda, Sudan, Somalia and others, the British intention was to have these colonies perpetually tied to its apron string. Only countries that saw through this British neocolonial intention are surviving and prospering. The 13 American colonies saw through this British artifice and rebelled to form the United States.

India was constituted as a behemoth but the leaders saw through the artifice and broke it up resulting in Pakistan and Bangladesh. Almost all the colonial created African artificial states have been boiling cauldrons and Britain and Europe are not bothered about the human and social costs resulting from these violent commotions and turbulent socio-economic condition.

Be it Sudan, Nigeria, Ghana until Rawlings’ breakthrough, Uganda, Sierra Leone, and Gambia, the story is the same. And the altruistic bogey sold to the world is that by these artificial states, Britain and Europe were doing the world enormous good by saving Africa the troubles of inter-tribal bloodlettings. And that disentangling these artificial states will unsettle the world order. Neither Britain nor its western allies will disclose their selfish intentions in creating these artificial states.

Britain sustains Nigeria as it is as a wedge to African renaissance because by its strategic composition and resources its constitutional framework is architected not to engender a nation of free people endued with creative energy to transform to the happiness of its people. If Nigeria succeeds Africa will rise and that will unsettle world capitalist order, especially now that China, India, Korea and others in that class are bracing up and throwing off neocolonial leashes.

The major problem of Nigeria is how to break off its neocolonial leash and become a nation of free people. Every problem of Nigeria, be it corruption, decayed institutional, socio-economic and physical infrastructure flows from Nigeria’s faulty foundation. And what is Nigeria’s faulty legal order? The faulty legal order was the bifurcated society based on tribalized structure with tribal loyalties whereby the groups were compartmentalized in false federal states without national common citizenship, quite unlike modern nation-states like the USA whose constitution declares: (Article IV Section 2) “The citizens of each state shall be entitled to all privileges and immunities of citizens in the several states.”

This provision is reinforced by Article XIV section I of same US Constitution. In a nutshell, the various peoples of Nigeria have not agreed to be one people with common citizenship as has been clearly shown to the world by the Northern youths’ Quit Notice to the Igbo to leave Northern Nigeria under Buhari and the Lagos All Progressives Congress rabble under the leadership of Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu and their overall leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu profiled and attacked the Igbo and other non-Yoruba people in Lagos during the 2023 general elections without the restraining voice of these leaders.

So, without uniting Nigerians as one people, how can Tinubu as president mobilize Nigerians behind him to build a national consensus that will change this ugly situation? That’s the real issue confronting Nigeria and President Tinubu in particular. Without settling this core question of creating a nation of truly united people with unified legal order whoever is Nigerian president labours in vain as every problem proceeds from this existential question because an Igbo proverb says that without agreement no couple can conjugate.

For over 70 years, Nigeria has been deceiving itself that it is a nation whereas it is a mere neocolonial facility created by Britain to feather its nest not to institute a free, happy and prosperous country equally owned by the people inhabiting its geographic space. From inception, Nigeria has been divided and no leader has assumed a conscious duty to unite the country on any purposeful agenda of nation-building. Every step taken has been a poorly articulated political compromise by a miserable coalition of expediency.

So the 1947 constitutional conference that produced the quasi-federal system could not endure because the North was not ready for independence when the south moved the motion for Independence. The 1954/1957 Constitution cobbled together largely by Britain after the Lancaster conference was deadlocked as the leaders were already tired out by mutual mistrust, acrimony and fightings over Lagos Question and minority issue/ state creations.

So, it was to a badly divided country riven by inter-group rivalries and mistrust that Britain purposed to grant the flag independence as that situation suited its intention of foisting a desired neocolonial leadership amenable to its control. By 1959, the date for independence was agreed for October 1, 1960 and a federal Parliamentary election was held and in conducting it, Britain openly rigged the election to foist its preferred leadership as declassified imperial records show thereby authenticating the story of a British conscientious civil servant, Harold Smith who refused to be used for the rigging by Governor James Robertson.

The election having been rigged in favour of Britain’s preferred political party, the Northern People’s Congress but failing to win outright official majority, an alliance of ‘coalition of expediency’ was nevertheless foisted on the country with Azikwe-led National Council of Nigerian Citizens imprudently choosing against the better judgment of Obafemi Awolowo’s proposed NCNC-AG nationalist alliance.

By 1964/1965, the project of politically subjugating the country was in full throttle and that project plunged Nigeria into tailspin of political instability with the rigged elections and consequent political turmoil in the Western Region and Tivs’ Middle belt communities. So, it was no surprise that Nigeria tipped over and failed in 1966.

Biafra War largely instigated by Britain was fought as a logical conclusion of British “unfinished business” and the Igbo that has been a thorn in Britain’s flesh and its chosen group was conquered and subjugated. But since 1970 after the war, Nigeria has not recovered and has been stumbling from one disaster to the other. Britain and its main allies (USA and France) have reduced Nigeria to a plaything to the extent that President Goodluck Jonathan accused them of having removed him from office in 2015 to foist Buhari on Nigeria through sham elections.

Every election in Nigeria except the 1993 June 12 election has been a sham largely deployed as routine ritual to sustain the false narrative of democracy but all have been hollow exercises. Now, how can such exercises lacking in credibility lead to healthy political culture? And how can a socio-economic and political renaissance happen to Nigeria when the people have not been allowed to determine whether they want to live as a people of an agreed nation-state? No nation has ever endured that refuses to settle that existential question.

Nigeria’s badly divided society engenders sham elections that throw up questionable leadership. Sham elections make it hopeless hoping to have a president capable of uniting the country behind him on a national consensus to take hard decisions that can transform and motivate the people to draw the country from the brink and hoist it on a pedestal of democratic constitutional framework that engenders unity, justice and progress.