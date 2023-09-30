National Cohesion, Unity Paramount To Building Viable Nation, Kano Dep Gov.

For Nigeria to attain its desired greatness and become viable in the comity of nations, there is a need for cohesion, understanding, trust and love, among the citizens.

The Kano State Deputy Governor, Comr. Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo made this submission while congratulating Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 63rd independence anniversary.

According to him, Nigeria is blessed with all the requirements a Country needs to become great, what is needed is full commitment and dedication from the Citizenry.

Speaking through a statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Deputy Governor, Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, Gwarzo, added that the anniversary is a time to reflect on the country’s journey since independence and celebrate its achievements.

The Deputy Governor also urged Nigerians to work together to build a better future for the country.

“As we celebrate this anniversary, let us remember the sacrifices of our forefathers who fought for our freedom. Let us also remember the challenges that we face as a nation and work together to overcome them.

“I believe that Nigeria has a bright future ahead of it. We are a blessed nation with abundant resources and talented people. Let us work together to build a country where everyone can thrive.” stated the Deputy Governor.

Gwarzo also used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to be united and embrace peace. He said that the country can only achieve its full potential if Nigerians are united and work together.

“I urge all Nigerians to embrace peace and unity. Let us put aside our differences and work together to build a better future for our country” Gwarzo said.