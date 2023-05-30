New Telegraph

May 30, 2023
National award excites Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has expressed his happiness over the national award given to him by the government of former president, Muhammadu Buhari, the same day he scored a brace for his Italian club to end the season on a high.

It would be recalled that Osimhen was among other notable Nigerians that received different National honour with the former Lille of France striker awarded Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

Today, I feel so blessed and grateful as I announce that I have been awarded the prestigious Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) award by the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said. “Today also marked my 100th game for Napoli and I was fortunate to have scored two goals for my club.”

