Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Church in Nigeria, John Cardinal Onayeikan, is one of the leading Catholic authorities in Nigeria. In this interview on Arise Television, monitored by ADEYEMI LAHANMI, he speaks about the urgent need for President Bola Tinubu to take decisive steps to stem the tide of insecurity, food Importation, corruption and polarization in the country

At your bishop’s conference you said Nigeria is drifting into insecurity, economic sabotage and democratic decline. Can you explain this?

Imagine a group of 70 prelates from different parts of Nigeria and ethnic nationalities coming together to endorse this kind of communique! We believe we are reflecting what people are saying on the ground. I like to say we reflect what the people are saying more than what is happening in the National Assembly, which is supposed to represent the people.

Part of our problem is we are not sure that any of our representatives in the National Assembly represents us. We don’t want them to think it is the writing of a political organisation and don’t have the intention of taking over government, but what is driving us is the love for our nation and having what we consider the prophetic rule. We don’t speak carelessly and we are not afraid to say the truth.

This is not to dampen anybody’s spirit. I have been in this country for 82 years and 60 out of it, I have been quite aware of what has been happening. This is not the country we lived in before and it is worse than what we lived in before. Though there are areas where progress is seen but there are areas too where we are really very sad and in particular the area of political institutions, elections.

We studied the data of INEC and from 1999 until now voter apathy has been getting worse and that interprets that people can no longer trust the election. Let us take it systematically. I like the fact you did a disclaimer at the top because people are quick to give interpretations that undermine the reality you are trying to bring the people and government into.

Your communique blames bad and distorted understanding of politics. Tell us what you believe has gone wrong at the highest levels of government?

It did not happen in one day and obviously did not because of President Bola Tinubu. This deterioration like I mentioned has been going on for years. If you look at the indices of those who come out to vote, we find out that they are less. In the last election, 23 per cent of registered voters showed up and that is what INEC data showed.

That means whoever was pronounced as winner was elected by a very small minority of Nigerians. What kind of democracy is that? Those in power ought to understand the effort that elections need to be acceptable by the people.

You believe that the reason for the voter apathy is a loss of faith in the system?

First of all, there was a lot of manipulation and I still remember many young people besieging INEC offices for many days to collect voters’ cards and were not able to get it.

They show up in a big room full of voters’ cards and can’t find their own. So, many people were disenfranchised simply because of that. Then, there were those who just felt there was no point going because even if we vote, it is not going to count and I think it is not good for us. If we do not want democracy, maybe we should say that this system does not work for us, look for other systems as there are other ways of running the government.

There are places where the government is run by a family but, if we say we want democracy, we should be sincere about it. A lot of people will agree with you that when the turnout becomes worryingly low, democracy starts to lose legitimacy.

At that level, do the Bishops speak of senseless massacres in the communique and communities living in fear? So, in your assessment, is the government complicit or soft on terror? Let me go back a bit to the last point about legitimacy and quality of our elections. One would have expected that the National Assembly would be as anxious as we bishops and Nigerians are for a review of the electoral law. We don’t seem to see that.

Why do you think that is the case?

Your guess is as good as mine but, I don’t want to put any bad feelings on them. They obviously seem to be happy with the status quo. They would argue that they actually moved the electoral laws forward and improved on it. If you read that communique, you will notice the areas we referred to. How do you ensure that an incumbent government that is also participating in the election can conduct a free, fair and impartial election? It is not rocket science. Other countries have managed it.

When the government in power controls every institution of the state in order to have an advantage in this context then we are not even serious about letting the will of the people prevail. To the other serious issue we raised, for a long time and for the last three years we keep hearing the government telling us that they are on top of the situation. It is interesting and amazing.

We once went to the (Presidential) Villa to speak with President Tinubu. Thanks to him, he gave us an audience and we raised the issue about insecurity and to our surprise, the National Security Adviser started talking about how much progress they have made; how safe the country is and we were looking and asking ourselves ‘is it the same country that we are living in?’ We have been hearing the government saying that by all means that this is the best they can do.

We thank God and we commend the fact that finally the government seems to admit that they really are not coping because the movements we are seeing about reaching out to foreign nations to help us means that we need help.

You acknowledge some steps by President Tinubu including declaring a security emergency but you said the results remain little and I know that you talked about structural failure?

We were expecting that when the declaration was made, we were expecting a change in attitude and that the terrorists would be hunted down, put on the back foot and removed from us and that we would begin to see some actions but we didn’t see anything.

But only presidential declarations. We do not think that Nigerians are asking for too much here. Of course, this has to be as you pointed out multi-faceted and not just one thing. There have to be several things that need to be done at the same time.

How can we be living in a country where killings are going on, villagers are unsafe, where even people in power are not safe because I challenge any one of them to drive to his village without security. Things are the way they are supposed to be and we can’t live like this. Let no one tell us that there is no other way out.

You pointed to illegal mining, oil bunkering, insecurity and criticized food importation. Is this a failure of policy or political will?

When a group of 70 bishops tried to come out with a communique, so many things came out and we had to pick and choose which to mention and that is what has come out here. We didn’t even know for a long time the mining thing. Nigerians are not hearing but people are doing brisk business, carting away our mineral resources apparently without any government control.

Bunkering is even better because, at least, with bunkering with that it is understood that petroleum resources go through a particular channel to NNPC. We are hearing that but people have made billions of Naira from our natural resources without accountability and certainly not without the complicity of those who ought to stop it. It is not only that, illegal mining is depriving Nigeria of our natural resources. It is also destroying our environment, communities.

The latest of what we know now is a lot of these attacks which ends up displacing villagers is to make room for drastic mining. How can that be happening in a civilised nation? It is difficult for us as bishops to believe that those who are in charge of our affairs are not aware of these.

A new police Inspector General has been appointed. What are your thoughts?

This issue of food too is there. Northern bishops are now saying that farmers are now in trouble. That they went out to plant and by the time their crops get to the market, the prices have come down and it imported. It is alleged that the fall in prices is a political gimmick that the government flooded the market with imported food.

It is a wrong decision to take because if government flooded the market with imported food, it means our money is being spent to buy food from abroad. Such money should have been given to farmers to reduce c the cost of their production, fertilizer so that it can support agriculture.

If you have the President’s ears, what are the three or four actions that you will demand he takes?

One should be able to mention things that are visible. For Nigerians, the major one is Insecurity and do whatever it takes to make Nigeria safe. Second one is corruption. You can’t totally eliminate corruption because it’s all over the place in the world but, Nigeria is different.

It seems that corruption thrives because in other countries people who do corrupt things have to be careful because they can be caught and when they are caught, they pay for it. Here in Nigeria, those who are corrupt always get away with it.

Third one is peaceful relationship among ourselves. I’m of the opinion that is the greatest thing as there has been too much polarization as a result of religion, politics and individual nature politics have a lot to say that we are better than the other group. Religion has become more problematic than 21 years ago and we really need to face it.

I have a strong conviction that vast majority of Nigerians Christians and Muslims want nothing more than to live in peace. There are those strange groups that have their own ideas but thank God these ideas are not shared by all of us and we should be able to deal with them decisively. In Saudi Arabia, they don’t give free reign to Islamic extremists to do whatever they like. Why can’t we do the same here?