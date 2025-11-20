National Assembly Moves To Tackle Rising Energy Theft

The National Assembly’s House Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening laws to curb rising cases of energy theft across Nigeria’s power sector.

The assurance came during an oversight visit to Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC), where the Committee’s Chairman, Engr. Hamisu Ibrahim, said a bill is being intensified to combat energy theft through stricter penalties, better enforcement, and improved protection of electricity assets.

“Energy theft has become a major obstacle to efficient electricity distribution in Nigeria. We are working on a robust legal framework that will decisively address this menace and safeguard infrastructure investments,” he stated.

Ibrahim also pledged support to help DisCos recover huge outstanding debts owed by federal and state institutions, stressing the Committee’s readiness to collaborate with electricity distribution companies to strengthen sector liquidity.

IBEDC’s Managing Director, Engr. Francis Agoha, highlighted that energy theft and unpaid government debts have constrained the company’s capacity to expand and maintain its network.

He briefed the Committee on IBEDC’s investments and infrastructure improvements since privatisation in 2013, including network expansion, metering, safety, and customer service delivery.

The Committee inspected critical distribution infrastructure as part of its mandate to assess sector performance, identify challenges, and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

Other members of the Committee present included Ganiyu Ayuba (Alimosho, Lagos), Donatus Mathew (Kaura, Kaduna), Omirin Olusanya (Atakunmosa/Ilesa, Osun), and representatives from the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).