National Assembly Members Gets Palliative For Festive Season

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the distribution of food items to members of the 10th National Assembly for their constituents.

President Tinubu, according to the reports made available to New Telegraph, ordered the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, to provide the lawmakers with the food items.

Confirming the distribution on Thursday via his official X handle, presidential aide, Dada Olusegun, said the Senators and members of the House of Representatives have started taking stock of the Federal Government’s palliative items for their constituents.

He said the food items are part of efforts to ease life for all Nigerians, adding that each member of the lower chamber received items worth N100m, while Senatorial constituencies got palliative items worth N200m.

He said: “After initial logistics delay, I can now confirm that Senators and members of the House of Representatives have started taking stock of the Federal Government’s palliative items for their constituents as part of efforts to ease life for all Nigerians. Each HoR member received items worth N100m while Senatorial constituencies got palliative items worth N200m.”