National Assembly Leadership: Will 2015 Repeat Itself?

Barely nine days to the proclamation of the 10th National Assembly, there is palpable anxiety within the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), and amongst Nigerians generally regarding the leadership of the incoming parliament. Following the discontent generated by the choice of the APC for the presiding positions in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, many analysts are asking whether the 2015 scenario where aggrieved aspirants in the APC teamed up with their colleagues in the minority parties to upset the applecart would reenact itself.

Like it was in 2015, the APC has anointed Senator Godswill Akpabio from Akwa Ibom (South South) and Senator Jibrin Barau from Kano (North-West) for Senate President and Deputy respectively. In the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna (North-West) and Hon. Benjamin Kalu from Abia State (South-East) are the preferred candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

But their choices have not gone down well with some of their colleagues as in the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu from Abia State (South-East) and Senator AbdulazIz Yari from Zamfara (North-West) are spoiling for war and insisting that they must fight to the end.

2015 scenario

Although with the insistence of Kalu and Yari, some people are of the view the 2015 scenario would repeat itself but Kalu thinks otherwise. In 2015, Senator Bukola Saraki of the APC and Senator Ike Ekweremadu (now serving jail term in UK) of the PDP played a fast one on the ruling party and emerged as senate president and deputy while the party’s anointed candidates: Senator Ahmad Lawan and Senator George Akume were attending a meeting called by the party and the International Conference Centre.

In the House, current Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila had lost to Hon. Yakubu Dogara by just eight votes while Hon. Yussuff Lasun emerged at the expense of Hon. Mohammed Monguno who was the APC’s preferred deputy speakership candidate. But we must not lose sight of the fact that the then president, Muhammadu Buhari was not interested in who becomes a presiding officer in both houses, whereas, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a core politician who takes interest in everything around him. The 2023 scenario cannot be 2015. They have striking differences.

The Senate

In the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu and Senator Abdulaziz Yari have formed an alliance to challenge the party’s preferred candidates: Akpabio and Barau. Fielding questions from journalists at the National Assembly recently, Kalu reaffirmed that he would step down for anybody and also revealed that he and Yari had formed an alliance, towards winning the race.

He hinted that the outcome of his alliance with Yari would be unveiled in no distant time, stressing that the aim of their partnership was to promote the independence of the Legislature so that the 10th Senate could effectively work for Nigerians. “Well I cannot step down for anybody.

Yes, you are right. We are talking with Yari; our group and his people are talking. We are in intimate partnership and talk to make sure that no one zone can produce a Senate President. I used to tell you, no one zone can produce a President for Nigeria”, he stated. Continuing, Kalu said “It’s the same thing.

What we are trying to play with Senator Yari is a united partnership that works for Nigeria. So, in the coming days, the partnership will be unveiled. You will see what the partnership looks like. We are in serious talks. Yes, I cannot deny it… Yari is a friend of mine and I’m his friend, and we decided to talk together.

We have been talking for the past four weeks and those talks will be unveiled by our sponsors. “He has his sponsors and I have my sponsors. So the sponsors will come together to decide what direction this partnership will be. “I will be very happy to follow what the sponsors will say and Yari also will be happy to follow what the sponsors want us to do.

We are only thinking of the integrity of the Senate and supporting President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima who are our colleagues.” On who will become the President of the Senate and the Deputy between him and Yari, Kalu that it was not yet clear who would stand for which office, calling for patience amongst his fans till when they would unveil their resolutions. On his part, Abdulaziz Yari at the induction organised for senators and members-elect dared the president- elect and the APC, insisting he’s still in the race for the Senate president.

He restated that everyone in the National Assembly was equal and the floor should be left for the elected lawmakers to decide how to conduct their affairs. “I am a loyal party man, nobody has told me that any position has been zoned to anywhere as far as the 10th national assembly is concerned,” Yari said.

He added that, “Position of president of the senate is first among equals among the 109 senators. Any senator-elect who wants to occupy the position must seek the support of others which I am doing. “It is a hire and fire arrangement. I want them to hire me as president of the 10th senate on the day of the inauguration.

Many of those approached by me have given their support and I won’t disappoint them. He stressed that, “My becoming senate president on the day of inauguration lies with a decision that will be made by 108 other senators that day and nothing else.”

But as Kalu and Yari express confidence in winning, Akpabio has said that 69 out of the 109 senators-elect have endorsed him for the seat. He predicted that by June the numbers of his supporters in the Senate would increase to 85 or 86. “Today, we are about 69 in number and it is still growing.

We believe that by the time we get to June, we should expect this group to rise to about 85 to 86. All I know is that we are going to win,” he said. Akpabio said the senators-elect supporting his ambition are people with integrity who have distanced themselves from money politics.

“I want to assure, Sir, that the people you see seated here are those shunning dollars and shunning pounds and shunning naira. The Senate is composed of men and women of integrity. We will not allow Nigeria to be bought. If leadership in the country goes to the highest bidder, I don’t think those like the late President Yar’Adua would have ruled Nigeria.

Even the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, was not even available, I think he was somewhere else, I think Yola, when he became President,” he added. “So, it’s not a function of money. We have seen money politics play out, even though we have not seen it play out in the 10th Senate yet.

As a prelude to the inauguration, we have seen what is going on. We condemn it and we believe that integrity should come to play. “I believe that you are best in class because the last election showed that you have to be good to your people for you to emerge as successful.

So, I can tell you that whatever part of the country you have emerged from, you are best in class and your people must have seen something outstanding in all of you. And that brings me to the fact that you cannot bring down that trust and that expectation from your people.”

The Director General of the Stability Group, which is the campaign team of Akpabio and Barau led by Senator Ali Ndume, is also optimistic that the duo would emerge on June 13. Ndume also spoke against the backdrop of insinuations that the APC would review the zoning formula and replace Akpabio over allegations of corruption.

He said: “We are not actually bothered about what the sponsored groups are saying about Akpabio, the anti-graft agencies know what to do, why they are teaching them what to do? They are accusing that some corrupt activities took place under his watch at the NDDC but they did not say he misappropriated funds as governor or as minister.

“Akpabio was not the accounting officer of the NDDC; he was only heading the supervising Ministry. They also accused him of not constituting the board of the NDDC but that also, was not his job. The President of the country is saddled with such responsibility.”

But with Akpabio/Barau receiving endorsements across the country, who are those Kalu/Yari’s ‘serious’ sponsors that can change the tide in their favour? Maybe there are strong stakeholders and Senatorselect in the APC pretending to be working for the party but secretly working for Kalu/ Yari.

Perhaps, if Kalu is chosen by the sponsors to contest for Senate President, he could pull some strings but if it is Yari, it may be pretty difficult because of the religious factor. Many analysts are of the view that having all Muslims as number one to three in the nation’s political pecking order will not work.

Conversely, are the 69 Senators-elect that have penned their names for Akpabio and Barau truly committed to the ticket or they are playing a game? In politics, it is often said one plus one may not give you two so only June 13 can unravel the content of the 10th National Assembly’s pregnancy.

The House

In the House of Representatives, the battle is between Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu on one side and the G-7 (now G-6). The aggrieved aspirants on the platform of G-7 have promised to unveil a consensus candidate to slug it out with the party’s anointed candidates.

But as they insist on going ahead with their plan, the camp of Abbas and Kalu seems to be swelling by the day with various endorsements. The biggest headache of the G-7 is the Joint Task-10th Assembly- the coalition of eight political parties that won seats in the incoming assembly, which boasts of more than two-thirds of the members-elect.

This group, led by Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe), Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs with Hon. Aliyu Madaki (NNPP, Kano) as secretary has broken down the walls of the minority parties and members of APC opposed to the party’s zoning arrangement.

The minority caucus known as the Greater Majority has been factionalised with the emergence of the Minority Parties Forum. Besides the 17 NNPP members-elect from Kano supporting Abbas and Kalu, those from Rivers, Oyo and Osun have all pledged their support for the APC’s preferred candidates. According to Kumo, the Joint Task-10th Assembly has at least 243 members and is still counting.

Again, another minority group led by the spokesman for the Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP), Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere (member- elect representing Ideato North/South in Imo State) joined 62 members-elect to endorse Abbas and Kalu. He called on the APC not to do anything that will tarnish Abbas and Kalu’s image or the independence of the House if the duo emerged victorious.

He said: “It is on this note that I call on my fellow colleague members-elect who are still in the race to stop and join the prefect of the class of Tajudeen Abbas to steer the ship of the 10th Assembly to beat the records of the other Houses in performance and achievement for Nigeria.”

Unlike 2015 when the minority parties played a significant role, the minority caucus this time is being weakened and is certainly not intact. Just a few days ago, the Osun State Governor, Mr. Ademola Adeleke who is a PDP governor endorsed Abbas/Kalu. So, it is becoming difficult for the G-7 to record a major upset as to dislodge the APC’s candidates.

However, the choice of the consensus candidate may decide what would happen on June 13. But the question is, will Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase step down for Hon. Muktar Betara or vice versa? Both have nursed the ambition to be Speaker long ago and are all popular amongst their colleagues, so who will shelve his ambition for the other?

Will Wase who has served as Deputy Speaker for four years pave the way for Betara? Or will Betara who has become a hero among his colleagues being Chairman of the Appropriation Committee sacrificed his huge ambition? Again, how do they intend to break the formidable bulwark built by the Abbas/ Kalu team considering the large number of endorsements they are currently enjoying?

On the other hand, can the Joint Task, the Minority Parties Forum and the Ugochinyere 63 remain faithful to the Abbas/Kalu ticket till June 13? Can the G-7 sway their support before the D-day or will they remain adamant? These questions are many but only the ballot box can separate the grains from the chaff.

It is often said “In politics, anything can happen ” and you never count your chickens before the eggs are hatched. It will certainly be an interesting experience to behold in the days ahead.