National Assembly Jerks 2024 Budget To N28.777trn

…Increases Figure By N1.2 Trillion

..Tinubu Set To Sign Budget On Sunday

The National Assembly, on Saturday, passed the Appropriation Bill of N28.777 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year.

This was as the apex legislative Assembly assured that President Bola Tinubu would sign the fiscal document into law on Sunday.

The harmonised version of the bill was passed separately by the Senate and the House of Representatives during their plenary sittings, Presided over by Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas, respectively.

The approved budget indicates an increase of N1.2 trillion from the N27.5 trillion initially proposed by President Tinubu, when he laid it before a joint session of the National Assembly on November 29.

A breakdown of the approved budget shows that the sum of N1.743 trillion is for Statutory Transfers; N8.271 trillion is for Debt Service; N8.769 trillion is for Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure while N9.995 trillion is for Capital Expenditure for the year ending 31st December 2024.

The N9.179 trillion fiscal deficit for the year under review is to be financed through Asset sales/privatisation – N298,486,421,740; Multilateral/Bilateral Project -Tied Loans – N1,051,914,486,314 and Debt Financing – N7,828,529,477,860.

Under the total Debt Service of N8.271 trillion approved for the year 2024, the sum of N5.300 trillion is to be incurred through Domestic Debts – including Ways and Means; N2.748 trillion through Foreign Debts while the Sinking Fund for the retirement of maturing Promissory Notes stands at N223.662 billion.

For the Statutory Transfer, National Judicial Council (NJC) got the highest allocation of N341.626 billion; followed by Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) with N338.925 billion; Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) gets N263.044 billion; North East Development Commission (NEDC) – N131.836 billion; Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHPF) – N131.522 billion; National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) – N131.522 billion; Public Complaint Commission (PPC) – N14.460 billion; and N5 billion for National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), respectively.

For the National Assembly, the sum of N78.624 billion is for the House of Representatives; N49.145 billion, for the Senate; N36.727 billion for the National Assembly Office; N30.807 billion for General Services; N20.388 billion for Legislative Aides; N15.189 billion for Service Wide Vote; N15 billion for National Assembly Hospital Project; N12.326 for National Assembly Service Commission (NASC); N12.123 billion for National Assembly Library Complex (Take-off Grant); N10 billion for ongoing construction of NASC headquarters; N9.008 billion for National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS); N4.500 billion for completion of ongoing NILDS building.

N4 billion for National Assembly Recreation Centre; N4 billion for the Design, construction, furnishing and equipping of the NASS Budget & Research Office (NABRO); N3 billion for procurement of books for NASS Library; N3 billion for Senate Car Park; N3 billion for the House of Representatives Car Park; N3 billion for upgrade of NASS key infrastructure; N3 billion for Design, construction, furnishing and equipping of NASS ultramodern printing press; N2.700 billion for furnishing of Committee meeting rooms & others offices within Senate building.

N3 billion for furnishing of Committee meeting rooms for House of Representatives Part I & II); N2.500 billion for NASS Pension Board (Take-off Grant); N1.230 billion for Office of Retired Clerks & Permanent Secretaries; N1 billion for Constitution Review; N130 million for Public Accounts Committee (Senate); N150 million for Public Accounts Committee (House); N200 million for Senate Appropriation Committee and N200 million for House of Representatives Appropriation Committee, respectively.

From the total sum of N50.451 trillion approved for Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure, Ministry of Defence got the highest allocation of N1.308 trillion, followed by Ministry of Police Affairs – N869.121 billion; Ministry of Education – N857.134 billion; Ministry of Health & Social Welfare – N667.577 billion; Ministry of Interior – N362.552 billion; Ministry of Youth – N201.467 billion; National Security Adviser (NSA) – N199.763 billion; Ministry of Foreign Affairs – N140.456 billion; Ministry of Agriculture & Food Security – N110.248 billion; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) – N100.248 billion and Presidency – N97.913 billion.

Against speculations in some quarters, the National Assembly revealed that President Tinubu would sign the budget on Sunday.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the passage, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Solomon Adeola Olamilekan said that the 10th National Assembly would still maintain the January-December budget circle, adding that Mr President could sign the budget anywhere in the country.

Explaining the reason behind the increment, the Senate said the difference arose from additional requests for some agencies after the initial proposals by the President.

Olamilekan said: “Through the close and harmonious appropriation process, the Executive forwarded a request for additional funding and some items of expenditure to the Committee which were not included in the Bill as submitted by the President. In order to accommodate the requests, the following adjustments have been made to the Bill:

*Foreign Exchange differential

*GOE’s Revenue Increased

*GOE’s Personnel reduction

*Service Wide Vote (Wage adjustment)

*Reduction from Service Wide.”

The National Assembly also raised the exchange rate assumption from N750/USD to N800/USD, it adopted the oil price benchmark of 77.96 US Dollars per barrel and a daily oil production estimate of 1.78 million barrels per day.

The budget deficit remained at N9.18 trillion just as the assumption on GDP growth rate remained at 3.88 per cent.

The budget as passed includes aggregate expenditure of 28.777,404,073,861 trillion, statutory transfers of N1,742,786,788,150, and capital expenditure of N9,995,143,298,028.

The sum of N9,178,930,385,914 is voted for aggregate financing items which include, the sum of N7,828,529,477,860 trillion for Debt financing. Asset sale/privatisation is N298,486,421,740 billion. Multilateral/bilateral project-tied loans are N1,051,914,486,314 trillion.

The Senate, however, noted that “the 2024 Appropriation Bill was presented to the National Assembly late, adding that “this is against the Fiscal Responsibility Act which requires the Bill be presented not later than three (3) months before the next financial year, which puts intense pressure on the processing of the Bill.”

It recommended that to ensure thorough scrutiny of budget proposals, the executives should henceforth comply with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The Senate asked that the Executive should ensure compliance with the provisions of relevant/extant laws as it concerns GOES

It also stated that agencies removed from the FGN budget should step up their revenue generation, fund itself and remit more to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

Olamilekan, while addressing newsmen also said that the lateness of the presentation of the budget was the reason for the fire brigade approach, adding, “The President will sign the budget before 1st January.

“There is no law that prevents the President from signing the budget on Sunday. And it can be signed from anywhere.”

He explained that they involved the executive at every stage, adding that a lot of work went into it before it was passed.

“For the President to sign, everybody was aware that we have no choice if we must maintain the January to December calendar. So, we harmonized it with the House of Representatives. This assisted us in the quick collection of the report and the eventual passage,” he said.

Justifying the increase of the budget by N1.2 trillion, Olamilekan said, “What necessitates our actions is the removal of the fuel subsidy and the exchange rates, which Nigerians are paying dearly for.

“The increase in the exchange rate is behind the increase in the budget. The area of oil prices and benchmark is also another reason why the budget was increased and not any ulterior motive.

“Also, NCC, NPA, and NIMAS were agencies affected by the exchange rate which made us increase the budget by N177 billion. If all is added, it amounts to N1.2 trillion, which is the reason the budget has been jerked up.

“Water resources and the school feeding funds also cause us to add N100 billion to the school feeding Programme. This was done so that the budget will meet the yearning of Nigerians.”

Also speaking to journalists after the Budget passage, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Information, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, said that the National Assembly would ensure that all money appropriated would be thoroughly monitored.

“We are going to embark on oversight functions of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies immediately after the money is appropriated, and we will ensure all money allocated to each is thoroughly monitored,” he said.

President Tinubu named the budget “Budget of Renewed Hope,” emphasising its focus on achieving macroeconomic stability, poverty reduction, and increased access to social security, among other objectives. This is his first annual budget in office as President.