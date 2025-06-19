National Apex Of Cashew Farmers To Host First Natl Cooperative Summit

Share

The National Apex of Cashew Farmers, Processors, and Marketing Cooperative Ltd is set to host the maiden edition of the National Cashew Cooperative Summit in Abuja.

Themed “The Importance of Cashew Crop to the Nation’s Economy,” the summit aims to promote the growth and development of the cashew industry in Nigeria.

Addressing journalists ahead of the event, the National President of the cooperative, Mr. Okanyi Gabriel Enemali, noted that although Nigeria is one of the world’s largest producers of cashew nuts, the industry continues to face several challenges. These include limited access to finance and markets, inadequate infrastructure, and pest management issues.

According to Enemali, the summit will serve as a strategic platform for stakeholders to address these challenges and map out actionable strategies for sustainable growth.

He added that the summit will also showcase innovations and best practices, foster partnerships and collaborations, and validate the draft Cashew Policy for Nigeria’s cashew sector.

“The cooperative invites all stakeholders, including cashew farmers, processors, marketers, government officials, policymakers, and investors, to actively participate in the summit,” Enemali stated.

The event is scheduled to take place from August 13 to 15, 2025, at the Conference Hall of the Federal Department of Cooperative, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, NAIC Building, Central Business District, Abuja.

