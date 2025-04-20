Nation Needs Education To Grow – Barau 

Share

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has reiterated that for a nation to grow, overcome poverty and underdevelopment, education must be given utmost priority.

Speaking on Sunday at Bayero University, Kano (BUK), during the screening of 300 students he is sponsoring for postgraduate studies, Senator Barau emphasized that nations and communities cannot progress without a well-educated populace.

“We are here in a bid to bring development to our region, to our state, and to our nation, because education is the bedrock of every society. Any society that desires development must take its educational system seriously,” he said.

Senator Barau stressed that building a sound and effective educational system is not the sole responsibility of the government, but a collective task involving everyone — religious leaders, politicians, individuals, and communities.

“Education is something every household must be involved in. From government to religious bodies, to high-net-worth individuals, and even ordinary citizens — everyone must play a role. That’s the drive behind this initiative,” he stated.

He explained that the programme began by sponsoring students abroad to study cutting-edge disciplines such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), with the intention of applying the acquired knowledge to national development.

“I felt it wasn’t enough. We must also look inward to our own institutions, like Bayero University, which are comparable to foreign institutions in terms of quality,” he added.

The 300 selected students will study courses including Metallurgy, Oil Exploration and Exploitation, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Cybersecurity, Information Technology, Climate Change, and other science-based disciplines.

“These students will apply the knowledge gained to contribute to the development of our country. That’s why we are conducting a transparent selection process — to identify and sponsor the most qualified candidates,” Senator Barau said.

He emphasized the importance of merit, urging the panel of interviewers to avoid favoritism.

“Let only the best candidates be selected. I don’t want to know anyone personally. Even those sent abroad previously, I didn’t know any of them. This must be strictly based on merit,” he declared.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of BUK, Sagir Adamu Abbas, commended Senator Barau’s contributions to the growth of the university, describing his support as unprecedented and impactful.

“He has assisted the university in almost every aspect of its development, and we are deeply grateful,” the Vice Chancellor noted.

