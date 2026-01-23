Nation-Building: Nwifuru Restates Commitment To Nat’l Integration

…As 1,091 Corp Members take Oath in Ebonyi

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has reiterated the government’s commitment to sustaining the ideals of integration, tolerence and collective progress embodied in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

.

Nwifur,u represented by the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon Richard Idike, who made this assertion on Friday on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of the 2026 NYSC Batch A Stream 1 Corps Members held at the permanent orientation camp, Afikpo.

He said that several ex-corp members who once served in the state were now integral members of his administration.

“The NYSC has, over the years, remained one of Nigeria’s most enduring instruments for national cohesion”

“The administration remains open, receptive and responsive to all genuine concerns and initiatives aimed at strengthening the NYSC scheme and promoting the interest of our corp members”

Nwifuru charged the corp members to approach the service year with dedication, discipline and an open mind.

Earlier in a remark, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Foluke Oladeinde, disclosed that a total of 1,091 corps members, comprising 494 males and 601 females deployed to the state were administered the oath of allegiance to commence the national service year.

The State Coordinator extolled the State Chief Executive for the approval and successful execution of key infrastructure projects within the orientation camp.

She solicited further support in addressing some needs, notably payment of call duty allowances to corps medical personnel inaddition to renovation of perimeter fencing to enhance maximum security to the camp community.

Highlights of the occassion was the administering of the oath of allegiance to the corp members by a representative of the State Chief Judge Nicholas Nwode.