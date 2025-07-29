Nation Building: Govs, Others Set Agenda for Media at Jakande Lecture

ANAYO EZUGWU examines calls by stakeholders for the media to champion quest for credible leaders, national reconciliation and defence of rule of law at the third Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture

Stakeholders have called on the Nigerian media to lead the national quest for credible leadership, national reconciliation and the defence of rule of law in the country.

They harped on the role of the media in creating national consciousness for the purpose of nation-building and holding leaders accountable. The stakeholders also extoled the virtues of the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

Speaking at the 3rd Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture in Lagos with the theme: “Journalism and the Challenges of Nation Building in Multiethnic Society,” organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the stakeholders’ said journalism is not just about reporting events, but about shaping the nation’s soul.

Muhammed on the role media in nation building

Keynote speaker at the lecture, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, said the media has a role to play in nation-building. He said in a multiethnic society like Nigeria where language, religion, and geography too often define identity, the media must help create national consciousness — a consciousness that values justice, merit, and shared destiny.

Governor Mohammed, who was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Aminu Hassan Gimbawa, said Nigeria must not merely be a federation of ethnicities.

“We must be a nation of citizens. This requires cultivating national ethos; values that transcend our differences. Respect for life, rule of law, dignity of labour and truth over tribe. His words: “As Martin Luther King Jr. famously said: I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character.

Permit me to localize that dream: I dream of a Nigeria where children are not judged by their surname, their state of origin, or their place of worship, but by the content of their character and the strength of their service.

“That dream can become reality with the right leadership, and with the right media. Let me cite an example from our own experience in Bauchi State. Despite our diverse population – religiously, ethnically, linguistically – Bauchi remains one of the most peaceful and united states in Nigeria.

No nation can survive selective justice. The media must call out every instance where court orders are flouted not because of who is involved, but because of what is at stake – the soul of the republic

“This is not by chance. It is the result of deliberate, inclusive policies that reflect our belief in fairness, merit, and unity. We appoint based on ability, not ancestry.

We build schools and health centres where they are needed, not where they are politically convenient. Our traditional and religious leaders are empowered to act as bridges, not barricades.” According to governor, for the media to create national consciousness, it must defend the rule of law.

He said the moment a society begins to ignore judicial decisions, it is on the path to lawlessness. “No nation can survive selective justice. The media must call out every instance where court orders are flouted not because of who is involved, but because of what is at stake – the soul of the republic. And when conflict brews, let dialogue not denial be our first response.

“Journalists must question every candidate, scrutinize every promise, and highlight integrity over popularity. Elections should be contests of ideas, not identities. Leadership must never be reduced to entitlement. Nigeria must confront its past. We can no longer sweep historic grievances under the rug. A Truth and Reconciliation Summit, led in part by the media, could help heal our wounds,” he said.

Abiodun extols Jakande’s virtues

On his part, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Kayode Akinmade, called for the creation of common ground for the media to play a pivotal role. The governor, who reflected on the life and times of Jakande, said he was more than a politician.

According to him, the former Lagos governor was a phenomenon and he translated ideology into action, dreams into infrastructure, and vision into tangible results. He said Jakande’s story proves that governance is not rocket science, but about sincerity of purpose, matched with administrative discipline.

His words: “From free education policies to massive low-cost housing schemes, and grassroots healthcare delivery, his tenure as governor of Lagos State from 1979 to 1983 remains a benchmark of people-centred governance. Yet, we must remember that before his political journey, Jakande was first a journalist.

“As the first editor of the Nigerian Tribune and a founding member of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, he was a fearless advocate for truth, journalistic ethics, and the transformative power of the pen in nation-building. In his life, the fusion between journalism and governance was seamless-and profoundly impactful. “During his era, the role of the media evolved beyond that of a mere watchdog to become a dynamic agent of national development.

At its best, journalism is not just about breaking news, it is about breaking cycles of poverty, ignorance, corruption, and authoritarianism. “As a government, we recognise that democracy cannot thrive without a vibrant and responsible press. However, the media must also renew its commitment to truth, fairness, investigative depth, and patriotic duty. “As Jakande exemplified, journalists can be nation-builders-not just narrators of national woes.

You must resist the temptations of sensationalism, partisanship, and undue influence from non-state actors. Nonetheless, I am mindful of the many challenges journalism faces in Nigeria today. “The spread of misinformation, digital disruption, censorship, and safety risks threaten the very fabric of your noble profession. As leaders, we understand the pivotal role journalists play in sustaining democracy, and we remain committed to fostering an enabling environment that protects and promotes your work.

“In Ogun State, we have made tangible strides in promoting media freedom and access to information. Our administration is firmly committed to transparency, accountability, and open governance. We believe that a well-informed citizenry is essential to our collective advancement, and we will continue to support initiatives that promote journalistic excellence.”

Sanwo-Olu, Idris warn against fake news

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, represented by the state Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, identified fake news as one of the threats facing journalism. “Dangers facing journalism is fake news. People still want to have genuine news and at the right time. I would like us to note that the issue of fake news is one of the threats journalists face today,” he noted. Speaking in his capacity as the guest of honour, Hon. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, opined that a country without a free press is not possible. The minister, who was represented by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said:

“You can’t have a country without journalism – a free press. It serves as the mediator between the government and the people. “Our industry is being challenged, all kinds of people calling themselves journalists. Many misinformation in the name of journalism. The Guild should take note of the rules of journalism. You can’t say you are journalists without following the rules.

We need to enforce the rules that governs our profession. Verify information. If you keep writing fake news, one day, we will set our country on fire due to these unscrupulous people.” Earlier, in his welcome remarks, President of NGE, Eze Anaba, expressed the Guild’s resolve to continue to celebrate the Jakande and what he stood for. Commenting on the theme of the event and the role of journalist in shaping opinions and influencing narratives, he said it could not be more timely or relevant.

“At a time when our nation continues to grapple with fundamental questions of justice, unity, and identity because of nation building, the role of generalism has come under scrutiny, both for power and its responsibility. “Today’s lecture is not just a conversation about unity. It is part of a broader national dialogue on how we, as journalists, can contribute meaningfully to building a just, inclusive, and cohesive society.

“As journalists, we occupy a unique and strategic position. We have the power to influence narratives, shape opinions, and promote national values. We have an opportunity, and indeed a duty, to ensure that our reporting and storytelling help push the nation towards becoming a stronger, more united, and more progressive society,” he said.

Olurode, Adesina stress need for service

Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Lai Olurode, paid glowing tribute to the NGE for honouring its late founding president. He also expressed doubt in any governor being able to surpass the tall record late Jakande left behind in Lagos, noting that his was service to humanity.

He said: “Whatever he (Jakande) touched, he touched it with excellence and he did it with honesty as if it was going to be his last. Journalism can be said to be independent or an independent variable, depending on how you look at it.

Can journalism on its own work together in dividing society? Is identity going to disappear when you have good governance in place? “Marxist scholars have theorised that there is nothing like identity that when you expose identity to the forces of globalisation and modernisation and capitalism, traces of identity will disappear. And I’m sure the guest lecturer is being anticipated in this regard.

“But I want to say and make the point that most of the challenges of identity management in this country and in Africa generally, for which people have been killed, for which Nigerians have fought a civil war, was because of poverty of leadership.” Former Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, challenged Nigerian leaders and the media to emulating the values of the late Jakande. “There are so many things that emphasised our differences as a nation.

Unfortunately, the media is not free from this. Media must start to create national consciousness and values that transcend cultural differences. Jakande lived simply, governed wisely and died in dignity. It’s challenge to all leaders and also a challenge to the media to promote these values.”

Among dignitaries who attended the lecture include former Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the Guardian Newspapers, Emeka Izeze; former Osun State Commissioner for Information, Mrs. Funke Egbemode; Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief of New Telegraph Newspapers, Ayodele Aminu; Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Punch Newspapers; Mr. Joseph Adeyeye; media aide to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Michael Effiong and veteran journalist, Alhaji Najeem Jimoh. The memorial lecture series, now in its third year, celebrates Alhaji Lateef Jakande’s towering contributions to journalism, public service, and good governance, serving as a platform to inspire present and future leaders.