Nation Building, Collective Effort Of Citizens –Osinbajo

Vice-President YemiOsinbajo has said that the task of nation building required collective efforts of all citizens. This came as he charged all Nigerians to always talk positively of their country, noting that, “a significant part of building a great nation is both in words and actions of all citizens motivated by the patriotism and the collective efforts of citizens and leaders alike.”

According to a release by his spokesman, Laoku Akande, the Vice President said this at the weekend in his comments at the for – mal presentation and book launch by award-winning writer and journalist, Arukaino Umukoro in Abuja.

Osinbajo, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, said: “Every country talks up their own country. People of every country talk up their own country. When we get home, we can criticize ourselves but we must talk up our country.”

Continuing, the Vice President asked: “What are the narratives that we push about Nigeria? The stories of nations written by others focus on their own agendas, the agendas of the authors.

The negatives, of course, sell more and much faster. We must tell our own stories. “We belong to one side, and that side is the Nigerian side. So, we must talk up this country, continue to talk it up and make sure that, in every way, that we can, we give the very best impression of our country.

“Our country is not its politicians. It’s not even its religious leaders. It’s not its business leaders. It is you and I. Our country cannot be defined by any group of people, any political party or the head of a political party or whoever else.

It is defined by us, all of us: those of us who are born Nigerians, born by Nigerians, or who become Nigerians by naturalization.”

“Our stories must be stories of our aspirations, our dreams and our hopes, planted on the successes of our journey and the future of great hope, because we have the incredible talents and material resources, and already on that journey.

We are very far ahead,” he added. In his comments, the Chairman of the occasion, Engr. Rabiu Suleiman, (Chairman/CEO, RiftOil Petroleum Company Ltd & Yolde Energies Limited,) commended the author for an important literary work that also speaks to nationhood.

Aside from the Vice President, dignitaries at the occasion included the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, in the Office of the Vice President, Mr. Ade Ipaye; the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Ambassador Adeyemi Dipeolu, among other senior government officials.