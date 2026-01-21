Popular Nigerian gospel artiste and pastor, Nathaniel Bassey, has cautioned married men involved in extramarital relationships with young women, as well as women who knowingly engage in such affairs, warning that there would be severe consequences.
In a video that has since gone viral, Bassey addressed a congregation, stressing that married men who lead young women astray would face divine judgment and public disgrace.
He also warned that shame would be unavoidable, adding that such actions could be exposed publicly, including on social media.
He cautioned that such behaviour will lead to severe repercussions. “If you like, take what I am saying jokingly.
“You too are a lady, if you know in your heart that the man is married, but because of greed, attention, Brazilian wigs, hair, or a Louis Vuitton bag, if you try it, you won’t survive it,” he warned.