“You are a married man, and you go about deceiving young girls, leading them on. Some even go as far as sleeping with them.

“I place a demand on the grace of God upon my life. If you try it this year, you won’t survive.

“Your shame will not be forgotten; it will be on social media. You take a lady to a hotel, you lie, meanwhile you are married; you will not come out alive from that hotel,” Bassey said.

The gospel singer also targeted young women who pursue relationships with married men, attributing their actions to greed and a desire for material possessions.