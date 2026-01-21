New Telegraph

January 21, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Nathaniel Bassey Warns…

Nathaniel Bassey Warns Married Men, Women Against Infidelity

Popular Nigerian gospel artiste and pastor, Nathaniel Bassey, has cautioned married men involved in extramarital relationships with young women, as well as women who knowingly engage in such affairs, warning that there would be severe consequences.

In a video that has since gone viral, Bassey addressed a congregation, stressing that married men who lead young women astray would face divine judgment and public disgrace.

He also warned that shame would be unavoidable, adding that such actions could be exposed publicly, including on social media.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

READ ALSO:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Thierry Henry Speaks On AFCON 2025 Officiating
Read Next

Ogun Gov’t Suspends Awujale Selection Process Over Security Concerns