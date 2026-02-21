New Telegraph

February 21, 2026
Nathaniel Bassey Warns Critics Of Hallelujah Challenge

Nigerian gospel minister and convener of Hallelujah Challenge, Nathaniel Bassey, has issued a strong warning to those criticising or resisting the global prayer movement.

According to the 44-year-old gospel singer, anyone attempting to oppose the Hallelujah Challenge risks divine consequences, stressing, “If you don’t want to watch it, leave it alone.”

Citing Genesis 49:10, he emphasised the spiritual authority of praise, noting that “Judah is a lion” and that “the sceptre shall not depart from Judah.”

He noted that the movement is heavily resisted because of the power it carries.

He further warned spiritual forces against interfering, saying, “The devil and his host are warned. Leave us alone to serve our God.”

Pastor Bassey urged believers to remain steadfast, insisting that the opposition is a sign of the Hallelujah Challenge’s impact and spiritual significance.

