Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi, Cobhams, Waje, to Thrill at Green Worship

Renowned gospel singer and music stars, Tope Alabi, Nathaniel Bassey, Cobhams Asuquo, will be headlining the 2023 edition of the Green Worship music concert come 2nd October, 2023. The yearly gospel musical concert, Green Worship, which is organised by Worship For Change, a non-governmental organisation was founded to create awareness and support for indigent children, orphans and children with special needs.

Speaking about this year’s edition in Lagos recently, the convener of Green Worship, Wale Adenuga, explained that the concert is aimed at creating awareness and raising funds, which are disbursed to charity centres to help orphanages, leprosy centres, and other care-giving outfits, for the benefit of the needy in the society.

According to him, the Green Worship, which has made tremendous impact on the activities of caregivers through generous financial assistance, with the proceeds gotten from the Green Worship concert in the previous one had been disbursed to charity organisations that care for vulnerable children and those with special needs.

“We are organizing another concert October 2, 2023 at fountain of life church to raise money for other set of vulnerable children. last year we were able to raised N15 million which was given N3million each to five charity organizations across Nigeria.

“We started caring for the orphanage since 2016, among foundations that have benefited from the money raised through the concept are leprosy community in Abeokuta, Joy in Africa Foundation, Asaba, The let Central Palsy kids, Learn foundation, Lagos, To Omore School, Ilorin, Sechild Centre, Lagos and Red dog foundation in Anambra, While each heads of the various beneficiary thanks green worship and appreciate what we did for them individually.

“From the funds given, The leprosy community, children school were able to buy new school uniforms, pencils, shoes and other basic pupils needs for 250 children in the school. The Pure Soul Foundation were able to renovate their kitchen for the altruistic children to lean better in a clean environment these are the impact we make through green worship.”

He noted that every year the proceeds gotten from the Green Worship music concert is used for the sole purpose of helping charity organisations improve the lives of children under their care. Wale Àdenuga who is also a gospel music artiste, songwriter and worship leader, while speaking about what inspired him to start the Green Worship concert, said that in Nigeria, there are p o c k e t s of needs at every corner.

He charged w e l l meaning Nigerians who have been blessed financially to always lend a helping hand. The Green Worship music concert is his own little way of giving back to the society. He added that, the organisation does not keep any funds raised from the concert, “it goes out immediately as charity to the vulnerables.”

“We are trying this year not to raise less than what we raised last year, we don’t have specific amount, but it could billions of naira, there is no bound to the amount we want to raise. Our criteria for choosing organisations who benefit from the funds are simply based on the number of children in their care, if they are genuine and have urgent need for help.

We have to do our findings and we don’t just give charity to anybody,” he said Since the Green Worship started, 34 foundations and charity organisations has benefited from the funding. Wale Adenuga who also said that he is a retired Pastor from Redeemed Christian Church of God where he worships will also join other Gospel artists like Tope Alabi, Cobham Asuquo, Waje, Nathaniel Bassey, Bob fitts, Moses Bliss, An endless Ocean, King James, E Daniel, David Nkennor and Grace Levites that will thrill guests at the concert coke October 2, 2023.