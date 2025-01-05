Nathaniel Bassey To Minister At Trump’s Inaugural Prayer Breakfast 

Share

Renowned Nigerian gospel minister and pastor, Nathaniel Bassey, has been announced as the invited gospel minister for the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast for the United States President-elect, Donald Trump.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 20, 2025, at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria Presidential Ballroom in Washington, D.C.

According to the report, the event will precede the official swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance.

The Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast is a faith-based, non-governmental, and non-political event designed to bring together leaders, ministers, and intercessors to pray for the incoming administration.

Reverend Merrie Turner will host the gathering, which has become a tradition ahead of each new U.S. administration.

Nathaniel Bassey will join an esteemed lineup of speakers and ministers, including Dr. Alveda King, Pastor Mario Bramnick, Revivalist Rebecca Macchi, and Dr. Dominiquae Bierman.

Confirming his participation via Instagram on Sunday, Nathaniel Bassey shared, “Let’s raise a sound in America. And let the King of Glory come in. See you 20th January, 2025.”

He emphasized that the event is a platform for intercessory prayers and worship, aiming to seek divine guidance for the presidency and the nation as a whole.

Nathaniel Bassey’s invitation is a testament to his global influence as a gospel artist and minister.

In 2024, he was honored by the Mayor of Albany, New York, who proclaimed October 6 as “Pastor Nathaniel Bassey Day” in recognition of his contributions to gospel music and his positive impact on communities worldwide.

This historic invitation further highlights the increasing global acknowledgment of Nigerian gospel artists and their role in spreading the message of hope and faith across continents.

