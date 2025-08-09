Nathaniel Bassey Takes “Hallelujah Challenge” To Kirikiri Correctional Centre

Gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey has announced a special edition of his “Hallelujah Challenge,” tagged the “Kirikiri Edition”. The event is expected to take place Wednesday August 27, 2025, at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.

Bassey, on Instagram, revealed that hosting this special session with inmates is a personal birthday wish, driven by his desire to bring hope and liberation through praise and worship.

The programme promises to be a powerful experience, featuring a special session of praise and worship, distribution of food, and the awarding of scholarships to some inmates of the centre.

He added that the event might not be streamed live due to security concerns, but encouraged participants to join in spirit through prayer.

Bassey believes that the event will bring liberty to the spirit of the inmates and result in a massive harvest of souls.

The regular “Hallelujah Challenge” is set to return in October 2025.

He wrote. “Later this month, August 27, 2025, I would be leading my brethren in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in a “Hallelujah Challenge” Praise and worship special session.

“This is my heart’s desire for my birthday. We’ll praise, eat together and afterwards give out some scholarship’s awards.

“The first ever “Hallelujah Challenge” was in Acts 16:25-26, When Paul and Silas prayed and sang praises to God. Though we may not stream this for security reasons, you can pray along with us as we go. We trust God for liberty of the spirit and massive harvests of souls in Jesus’ name. Meanwhile, are you ready for the October edition?”