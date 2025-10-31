Nigerian gospel minister, Nathaniel Bassey, has reiterated his refusal to monetise the official YouTube channel for the Hallelujah Challenge, an online prayer movement he launched in 2017.

Speaking during a live session, Bassey warned participants that fraudulent channels are illegally cloning the official stream from NathanielBasseymain, the only verified page to siphon viewers and generate ad revenue.

“There are people who join the Hallelujah Challenge from fake pages on YouTube. Let me tell you why. Because of my personal concentration on not monetising ‘Hallelujah Challenge’, some criminals, crooks, and scams clone and pick the feed from our page to air it just to make money,” he said.

The Hallelujah Challenge convenes twice annually, featuring prominent gospel artists and clergy in extended worship and prayer sessions that attract global participation.

Bassey acknowledged the criticism he faces on both sides, on accusations of profiteering if he enables monetisation, and charges of pride when he does not.

“They have dragged me all you can. When you monetise, they would say you are doing ministry for money.

“When you do not, they would say you are trying to be proud. We will not monetise it. I am not led to do it. God will bless us in some other ways,” he added.