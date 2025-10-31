Frontline Nigerian gospel singers, Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Bidemi Olaoba, Efe Nathan, Simisola Agbebi, and Lady Prudence are billed to perform at the 16th edition of Night of Mercy Gospel Concert at the Onikan Stadium, Lagos State.

According to the organisers, the 16th Edition promises Night of Worship and Divine Intervention.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Solution Arena, Onipanu, Lagos, the brains behind the event, Dr Amos Fenwa, Senior Pastor, Holy Ghost Christian Centre, Lagos, said the concert is an interdenominational mega event for soul-winning.

“The annual Night of Mercy Gospel Concert is set to return to the Stadium in Lagos on Friday, November 14, 2025, for a powerful night of worship, prayer, and evangelism.

The interdenominational event will be held from 9:00 p.m. till dawn at the 10,000-capacity Mobolaji Johnson Arena, also known as Onikan Stadium.

“Organised for the 16th consecutive year, the concert series was founded with a divine mandate to bring the gospel beyond the church walls and share the love of Christ with unbelievers and those in need of solace.

“The first Night of Mercy was held 16 years ago at the National Stadium in Surulere. In 2020, due to the pandemic, we restricted the hosting to our church premises till last year, but now we are back to a stadium.’’

“In view of the current global and national turmoil, including economic challenges, security concerns, and mass unemployment, the Night of Mercy initiative provides spiritual succour by offering an opportunity for salvation and life transformation through the gospel.

“We trust God to enable us to win a thousand souls at the Night of Mercy Programme this year, whose lives will begin to change in a positive direction,” said Fenwa. “When this happens, over time, the nation will have less trouble and enjoy more peace.”

‘’The Night of Mercy provides a platform to praise and worship God, a practice believed to bring divine intervention. This year’s event features a powerful lineup of gospel ministers, including Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Bidemi Olaoba, Efe Nathan, Simisola Agbebi, and Lady Prudence.

“As thousands gather to worship, attendees can expect to experience diverse miracles and divine interventions in their lives.

“The event will also include special prayers for Nigeria and its leaders. The night’s driving force remains the twin goals of worship and soul-winning, which the organisers describe as “the greatest actions that touch the heart of God.”

The clergyman noted that past editions of the concert were witnessed by high-profile guests, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and the wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, adding that invitations have also been extended to several state governors for this year’s event.

“I am using this opportunity to invite the body of Christ and others outside the church to come for a life-touching night on Friday, November 14, 2025, and I want to assure you that full security arrangements have been put in place,” Fenwa added.