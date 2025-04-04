Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo bring gospel vibes to Glo-sponsored African Voices Changemakers

Share

Two of Africa’s biggest names in gospel music will this week grace the studios of African Voices Changemakers, CNN International’s magazine programme sponsored by digital solutions provider, Globacom.

The talented duo of Nathaniel Bassey and Mercy Chinwo will bring exhilarating moments to the 30-minute show anchored by Larry Madowo. It will show on DSTV Channel 401 from 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

While Bassey’s musical prowess is drawing massive audiences in person and online, especially with The Halleluiah Challenge, Mercy Chinwo mesmerises her fans with her voice, stage presence and charisma. Born 27 August 1981, Bassey, from Akwa Ibom State, is a Nigerian singer, trumpeter and gospel songwriter popularly known for his songs including “Yahweh Sabaoth”, “Ebenezer”, “Tobechukwu” “Imela”, “Onise Iyanu”, and “Olowogbogboro”.

He studied International Relations and Politics at the University of Lagos before moving to London where he again studied Politics and later Music at the Middlesex University Summer School also in the United Kingdom.

Known for his humility, Bassey has established himself as one of the prominent and most listened-to gospel ministers in Nigeria. His music traverses different genres such as jazz, worship, hymns and medley. He is a Pastor of The Redeemed Christian Church Of God, King’s Court in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Mercy Nnenda Chinwo-Blessed who was born September 5, 1991, is a Nigerian gospel singer, actress, and songwriter who cut her music teeth in church at age six. In 2017, she signed a recording contract with EeZee Conceptz after which she released her first single “Excess Love” in 2018. She bagged a degree in Human Resources Management from the International Business Management Institute (IBMI). She emerged the Gospel Artiste of the year at the AFRIMMA Awards in 2020 and won the Africa Gospel Music of the year, CLIMA Africa Award 2022, among other awards.

African Voices Changemakers will air on Saturday at 8.30 a.m. with a repeat the same day at noon. On Sunday, two more repeats will be shown at 4.30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and on Monday at 4 a.m. The same broadcast schedule will be followed next week.

