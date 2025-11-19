Nathaniel Bassey Calls For Divine Judgment On Terrorists, Bandits

Popular gospel minister, Nathaniel Bassey, has issued a passionate message calling for decisive action and divine judgment against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, and all those who finance or support insecurity in Nigeria.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Bassey said the country has entered a critical season where the enemies of the nation must be judged “once and for all,” warning that Nigeria may never get such an opportunity again if it is missed.

Describing Nigeria as “one of the greatest nations on earth,” he said the intense security challenges confronting the country are a sign of a spiritual and physical battle over its destiny.

Referencing Deuteronomy 7, Bassey declared that Nigeria has enemies that must be conquered, stressing that as long as the nation ignores or minimizes the evil of terrorism, kidnapping, and banditry, its destiny will remain unfulfilled.

He prayed for courage for the government, armed forces, intelligence community, and citizens to rise with one voice to confront insecurity, noting that silence would only worsen the situation.

Invoking the biblical story of Mordecai and Esther, Bassey said that if leaders fail to act, help will arise “from another source,” insisting that those responsible for destabilizing Nigeria “will meet their end.”

He prayed for peace, prosperity, and the fulfillment of Nigeria’s prophetic destiny, declaring: “Peace shall reign in Nigeria. Nigeria shall prosper. God bless Nigeria.”