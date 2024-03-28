NATEP: Closing Unemployment Gap Via Offshore Job Opportunities

Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment recently flagged off the process of creating one million job opportunities in the next five years through talent export and outsourcing to be led by National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), Abdulwahab Isa reports.

The Federal Government is leaving no stone unturned in her quest to shore up the naira and earn more foreign exchange from exports. Encapsulated in its economic diversification policy, it aims to move the country from oil dependent nation to non-oil export; and in turn, create massive job opportunities for Nigerian youths. Job creation is one of the focal points of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s eight-point agenda. Nigerian youths are endowed with talents.

The only obstacle to his dream job is the absence of an enabling environment. The government is determined to fix the link. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given the task of creating job opportunities for Nigerian youths to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris UzokaAnite. The Minister is leveraging the huge job potential in the services sector to realise her goal. For instance, between 2018 and 2022, the services sector consistently contributed to half of Nigeria’s GDP (the average was 52.96%).

The potential of Nigeria’s services sector is significant to job creation. The government is of the view that by tapping into global trends and technological advances, Nigeria can expand its services exports in IT, professional, educational, technical, financial and creative services. Nigeria is seizing embedding opportunities in the services sector for talent export and outsourcing.

Youths for talent export & outsourcing

President Tinubu attended United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session last year. It was his maiden appearance at UNGA 78th session. As Part of the sideline activities lined up for him, Tinubu launched the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP). NATEP is designed to connect Nigerians to employment opportunities outside the country through two channels- physical talent export and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO). Through NATEP, Nigeria can export her talents in a mutually beneficial and reputation preserving way.

This will reduce illegal migration. NATEP is also positioning Nigeria as an outsourcing destination of choice as it catalyses the growth and development of the micro, mini and mega BPO ecosystems and industries in Nigeria. With its launch at UNGA, NATEP’s representatives had extensive meetings with a number of stakeholders during which it forged strategic partnerships. There were partnerships with a handful of organisations. These included, Cybersecurity Institute at Lab Four, an accredited, nontraditional training provider based in Memphis, United States of America.

It specialises in training people to start and advance their careers in the Information Technology (IT) and Cybersecurity fields. Their remote work platform is a marketplace focused on connecting skilled professionals in the world to remote work opportunities in the West. They are democratising BPO for small and medium-sized western employers who want to leverage these opportunities to grow, while simultaneously providing opportunities for economic growth and liquidity in developing countries. The Nigeria government engaged in discussion with the US based Lab Four for talent development of its youths.

One million service export jobs Following up to job opportunities agreement signed last year at the session, Minister of Industry Trade and Investment Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, scaled it up to the implementation stage last week. The Minister superintendent over the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between NATEP and Lab Four. The thrust of the agreement is for the creation of one million employment opportunities through export service in the long term, but the immediate goal is creation of 50,000 outsourcing jobs to Nigeria. Speaking to the significance of the MOU, an elated Dr. UzokaAnite said: “This MOU aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. “This initiative cements our commitment to diversifying the economy and forging a Nigeria known globally as a nation of creators. We envision N igeria as a pivotal global hub for service exports and talent sourcing. “NATEP is our strategic answer to the burgeoning global talent sourcing market, valued at $620.381 billion in 2020 and projected to grow to $904.948 billion by 2027.

“Our mission is to tap into this lucrative industry, showcasing Nigeria as a powerhouse of high-quality talent for the global service export and outsourcing industry,” she said. nister noted the significance of the partnership between NATEP and Lab Four. She said the partnership would create jobs in Nigeria’s Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector and strengthen Nigeria’s BPO industry.

The MoU is to channel 50,000 full time BPO jobs to Nigeria over the next three years in job categories such as telesales, customer service, virtual administrative assistant, marketing/ social media assistant and tech/ cybersecurity. The jobs generated through this partnership have the potential to annually attract up to $1.2 billion into the Nigerian economy through remuneration to the employed persons, in addition to about $60 million dollars that it could provide to develop the BPO ecosystem, through direct support to the individual BPOs.

Competence as selection criteria

The Minister said competence was a key factor in selecting successful candidates, noting that the opportunity was for all Nigerian youths to explore irrespective of location and residence. “We will work with youths where there are skill gaps, work with them to ensure these skills are exported. We will be strict. Competence is a criterion. We are going to have a spread across the country. You don’t need to know anybody. “Apply through the porter. We have JAMB centres where people write exams every year. Those centres already have ICT infrastructure. Those centres can easily be promoted onto Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).

“We have potential applications for BPO to apply. In each local government council you are, as long as there are JAMB centres you get a job”, Industry Trade and Investment Minister said. She implored youths to visit the NATEP website and apply,” she said. NATEP Coordinator, Dr. Femi Adeluyi, while appearing in an NTA programme, ‘Policy with Leah’ sheds light on objectives of the job creation programme. “The assignment is to create jobs for Nigerians.

We are targeting one million service export jobs over the period of five years and those jobs are going to come through two channels. “They are Business Process Outsourcing, which means getting jobs that are going to be outsourced into Nigeria for Nigerians within Nigeria to render those services. The second is Physical Talent Export. Note that the jobs are safe outside Nigeria because we want to be able to attract foreign exchange into the country and include the liquidity of foreign exchange in Nigeria and also to create jobs within Nigeria.”

Focused sectors

Nigeria talents are embedded in diverse sectors. Speaking on areas of jobs to be accorded selection, Dr. Adeluyi explained: “In NATEP, we are going to be using tech as an enabler, but we are not just going to be doing tech jobs, we are focusing on a number of sectors. “We have coined something that will make it easy for people to remember. we call them “The IMPACT Sectors. “I for Insurance (insurance is a big industry, we have insurance for healthcare, cyber incidents, so we feel the need to focus on insurance as a sector on its own).

“The second one is M for Medical (it’s not limited to nurses and doctors, we have a lot of the medical services that currently run remotely, even the billing services of hospitals are run remotely in many places, so we want to target many of those jobs as they are available). “The P stands for Professonal (professions like accounting, legal services and banking services. You will be shocked at how many banks across the world don’t have a physical location but have people serving their customers remotely. We believe that Nigerians can benefit from that).

“A is a big one. A is for Artisans (we want to also make sure to focus on the Artisans not just the white-collar jobs. There are tens of millions of artisan jobs available across the world and we want to see how Nigerians can benefit from these). C is the Creative sector (Nigerian movies, music and contents are now being globally recognised so it would be tapped into too). T is the Tech sector. (This space has created an enabling environment for what we are working towards regarding outsourcing today). There are even other sectors, but these are the core sectors, which we feel would provide an opportunity for us to get jobs for Nigerians.”

Last line

NATEP initiative, if succinctly handled, not only will it deliver one million service-export jobs over the next five years, but it will also stand as a potential foreign exchange earner in addition to stimulating Nigeria’s economic growth