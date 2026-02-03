New Telegraph

February 3, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Insurance
  4. NatCom Picks Directors

NatCom Picks Directors

NatCom Development and Investment Limited has appointed a new board of directors as it prepares for a commercial relaunch in 2026.

The new board includes Adeleke Alex-Adedipe, Ayodeji Joshua Richards, Maryam Mutallab, Olaide Aremu, and Soji Maurice-Diya, who will serve as managing director.

The company explained in a statement that the directors would operate under the continued chairmanship of Gen. T.Y. Danjuma and the legacy director and minority shareholder, Tunde Ayeni. Alex-Adedipe has two decades of experience in telecom and M&A law.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Richards, a former GTBank Gambia Managing Director, strengthens the company’s financial governance capacity. Mutallab, founder of Noble Hall Leadership Academy for Girls, adds entrepreneurial and community engagement insight. Aremu, Group CFO of Ancestral Holdings, brings deep expertise in corporate finance and internal controls.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Nosak Appoints GED, Acting MD
Read Next

Financial Inclusion: FG Signs MoU With 6 Professional Bodies To Train 10m Nigerians