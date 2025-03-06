Natasha’s Suspension: Orji Kalu Calls For Senate Empathy On Aides

Share

During the plenary leading to the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti, the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, moved for the amendment of the section that recommends the withholding of the salaries and wages of the staff of Senator Natasha on the grounds of empathy.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that this was part of the recommendations of the committee, which was read on the floor of the Senate.

Speaking on the development, Kalu said, “We cannot punish the aids of Senator Natasha for an offence they did not commit.

“They are staff of the NASS, and they have no other farm or means of livelihood apart from the salaries they earn from the Senate, and at such,h it will be wrong for us as a Senate to deny them and their families their salaries”

“I move that we should please amend that section and allow them to earn their salaries”

