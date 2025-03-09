Share

A group operating under the auspices of “Alia Consolidation Core Team (ACCT)’ has blamed the Senator representing Benue South Senatorial district, Senator Aba Moro of standing aloof in the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a fellow member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Senate.

The group also condemned Moro over his criticism of the Benue State House of Assembly’s removal of the Chief Judge and suspension of 13 Assembly members.

Recall that Moro is the Minority Leader in the Upper Parliament of the National Assembly.

Didacus Secivir Iorver, the Secretary of ACCT, in a statement issued on Sunday said Moro’s actions revealed a troubling paradox in his principles, suggesting that his concern for justice is selective and contingent on his political convenience.

Iorver regretted Moro’s motivations, asking whether his criticism of the State House of Assembly was genuinely about justice or merely a performance to bolster his political stature.

The ACCT scribe noted that Moro’s silence on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension impairs the integrity of the Senate and weakens the foundation of the PDP, which claims to promote the rights of its members.

He urged Moro to adopt integrity over opportunism and hold himself accountable to the principles he claims to represent.

“Sen. Aba Moro’s bigotry is glaring as he sustains to play the role of a self-appointed moral arbiter while calmly turning a blind eye to abuses against his own party.

“His forthright intrusion in the affairs of the Benue State House of Assembly, where he carelessly criticized the removal of the Chief Judge and the suspension of 13 assembly members, signifies a man who thrives on squabble rather than genuine concern for governance.

“His excitement to meddle in state matters suggests questions about his motivations.

Didacus maintained, “was it genuinely about justice; was it a malicious way to get at the state leadership as usual or merely a performance to bolster his political stature”?

