Natasha’s Return Looms As 6-Month Suspension Ends Sept 23

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is expected to return to the Senate on September 23 after serving out the six-month suspension slammed on her by the Parliament barring unexpected developments.

The representative of Kogi Central in the Upper House was suspended from legislative activities on March 6 following her indictment by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions for violation of Senate rules.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator contested the suspension, claiming that it was a direct consequence of her petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, whom she accused of sexually harassing her.

In an attempt to get the suspension terminated before the duration stipulated time, Akpoti-Uduaghan, in July, hit the National Assembly complex with her team of supporters, made up of politicians and civil society groups.

She made the attempt to resume her duties in the Red Chamber following a judgment by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja on the matter, which she interpreted to have quashed her suspension.

Unfortunately, the legislator and her team were denied access to the National Assembly by security at the gate to the complex, who insisted that they had not been given instructions to allow her into the premises.