Natasha’s Recall, Rivers Emergency Rule Threaten Democracy – Electoral Hub

The Electoral Hub has warned that recent political developments in Nigeria, particularly the ongoing recall process of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, pose significant risks to the country’s democratic integrity.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Hamman-Obels, Director of IRIAD, The Electoral Hub, emphasized the need for government institutions, political parties, civil society organizations, international partners, and citizens to take decisive action to prevent a potentially avoidable crisis.

According to the organization, the recall process against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has been marred by allegations of fictitious signatures and procedural flaws, raising concerns about the misuse of recall mechanisms for political vendettas.

As a result, The Electoral Hub called on INEC to thoroughly investigate these allegations and ensure that all processes adhere to legal provisions.

The Organization further advocated for reforms to enhance the credibility of recall procedures and protect democratic institutions from abuse.

The organization stressed the need for INEC to ensure transparency in handling recall petitions, government to uphold constitutional provisions while addressing security concerns, and for civil society organizations to promote peaceful dialogue and monitor government actions.

Tracing the history of political instability in Rivers State, the Electoral Hub noted that tensions escalated following the assumption of office by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, leading to attempts to impeach him and violent incidents that worsened security challenges in the State.

The organization expressed serious concern over the lack of transparency in the Federal Government’s decision to appoint Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State under military administration for six months and warned about the potential impact on Federal-State relations.

According to the statement, “A state of emergency should be used sparingly and transparently to avoid undermining democracy and democratization.”

The Organization urged the Federal Government to ensure that this intervention is temporary, focused solely on restoring peace, and conducted within constitutional frameworks.

“We call for the prompt reinstatement of democratically elected officeholders, including the Governor and state assembly members.”

The Electoral Hub further mentioned that these developments are unfolding amid significant economic challenges, including rising inflation, currency depreciation, and Widespread unemployment.

The Organization believes that strong democratic institutions are crucial for addressing these challenges and called on all stakeholders to prioritize transparency, accountability, human rights protection, civic engagement, and the rule of law to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

The statement reaffirmed The Electoral Hub’s commitment to promoting electoral knowledge, accountability, and integrity, as well as safeguarding and strengthening democratic institutions to address both political and economic challenges facing the country.

