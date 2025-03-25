Natasha’s Recall: Petitioners Yet To Meet Constitutional Requirements – INEC

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it cannot proceed with the verification of signatures for the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central Senatorial Zone because the constitutional requirements have not been met.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Sam Olumekun, Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, the Commission confirmed receiving a petition from constituents of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The petition was accompanied by six bags of documents allegedly containing signatures collected from over half of the 474,554 registered voters across 902 polling units in 57 registration areas (wards) within the five Local Government Areas of Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori/Magongo, Okehi, and Okene.

However, Olumekun, who is also an INEC National Commissioner, disclosed that the petitioners failed to provide key contact details, making it impossible for the commission to proceed.

“The representatives of the petitioners did not provide their contact address, telephone numbers, and email addresses in the covering letter forwarding the petition, as required by Clause 1(f) of INEC’s Regulations and Guidelines,” he said.

He further noted that the only address provided was “Okene, Kogi State,” which is not a specific location where the petitioners can be reached.

Additionally, while the lead petitioner’s telephone number was included, the contact details of the other representatives were missing.

Olumekun reaffirmed that the recall of a Legislator is a constitutional right of registered voters who sign a petition expressing loss of confidence in their representative.

He assured that once the submission met all legal requirements, INEC would commence the signature verification process at each polling unit.

“The verification will be conducted in an open process, restricted to only the registered voters who signed the petition,” he explained.

He added that both the Petitioners and the Senator facing recall will be allowed to nominate agents to observe the verification, while media and election observers will be accredited to monitor the process.

Olumekun explained that signatories to the petition will be verified using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) at each polling unit.

“If the petitioners fully comply with Clause 1(f) of the Regulations and Guidelines regarding submission, the commission will announce the next steps in line with existing laws, regulations, and guidelines,” he explained.

Since the petition lacks a definite contact address, he added that INEC is exploring other means to notify the petitioners of the situation.

Olumekun reassured the public that INEC will strictly adhere to the legal framework governing the recall process and urged Nigerians to disregard speculations and misinformation on social media.

“The process of recall is enshrined in the 1999 Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022, and INEC’s 2024 Regulations and Guidelines for Recall, which are available on our website. All petitions will be treated in strict compliance with the law,” he assured.

