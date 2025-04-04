Natasha’s Ordeal’ll Discourage Women From Participating In Politics –Ojo

Share

Comrade Victor Ojo, a lawyer and human right activist has participated in many pro-democracy struggles, in this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO, he speaks on the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate and its implication on women participation in politics

What is your position on the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan?

Senator Natasha’s suspension is morally wrong and unconditional. Yes, the Senate may have its own rules of engagement but such rule is against the spirit of the constitution that provides for constituencies to be represented in the Senate.

Suspending a senator is like suspending the senatorial district the senator is representing.

Aside this is the fact that a court of law has previously restrained the Senate from suspending Natasha of which the Senate went ahead to issue suspension to her. Besides, the courts have ruled against such suspension of legislative house members before.

How would you describe the role played by the Senate on the petition filed by Senator Natasha against the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio?

Again, this is another infraction on the part of the Senate. Senator Natasha’s petition was not considered.

How do we describe such a draconian action than to say the least, it departed from every known principle fair hearing. It is only in a banana republic that a litigant or complainant can be shot out of court or adjudicatory panel.

The Senate definitely acted a premeditated script to get out Natasha Akpoti for her outspokenness and what Natasha said was as a result of her not yielding to sexual overture made towards her by the Senate President.

Would you say that the Senate is people-oriented in its decisions on various policies of President Bola Tinubu-led government?

I say no to this. Did you not hear Senator Natasha alleging that her motion for the Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Company was struck out of the order paper many times? What policy can be more people oriented than policy on the steel rolling company thing?

In fact, this is the area that really attracted my attention most in the whole saga. This means that even in the Senate, you have to struggle or beg or bribe your way to let your voice be heard.

I heard Senator Natasha said that she had to send her husband to London to meet with and appeal to the Senate president to let her present her motion on an issue of such national importance. What does this portend for the country?

What is the position of the law on the suspension of members of the Senate?

The constitution is clear and explicit on this. No court or administrative panel or committee can punish without having to give the person fair hearing.

It is an established principle of law anywhere in the world. Again, did you notice that it was the Senate president that accused Natasha for breach of Senate Rule. Did you notice that the Senate President is the one that Senator Natasha accused of sexual harassment.

Then, did you also notice that it was the Senate president that has been accused presided over Natasha’s suspension. Who does that? How can Senator Akpabio be the presiding officer in his own case? This is against any known principle of law and the tenet of our constitution.

Again, a court of competent jurisdiction issued an injunction restraining the Senate from suspending Senator Natasha, pending the determination of the substantive issue but the Senate flouted that court order. This can only happen in a country like ours.

Would you say the suspension of Senator Natasha was a result of his minority status in the Senate?

No and yes! I will say no because according to Senator Natasha, the issue arose as a result of her turning down of the Senate president’s sexual overtures towards her, which she declined.

I am afraid of what our Senate is trying to do. I see it as a plot to discourage women from occupying positions of leadership in our national life

And that when it became clear to the Senate president that Natasha will not yield to his advances to wards her the he resorted to witch-hunt and finding faults.

How can the seat of a senator be changed without informing her before plenary commenced? Akpabio knew she will reject that arrangement and he will use it again her.

It was a trap ab initio. It is because if Senator Natasha were to be in the All Progressives Congress (APC) or there are more reasonable female members in the Senate, her case will not be treated like that.

Do you know that the Senate committee that recommended her suspension first fixed March 11, for their sitting on the matter?

Why did they quickly changed the date and hastily handed down suspension even without allowing her to present herself before the committee? If she is a member of the majority party, this will not happen.

It looks as if the issue of sexual harassment has been jettisoned by the Senate; what is your take on that?

Sexual harassment is a grievous issue and the Senate is not talking about it. Believe me, this is so because the Senate president was the one that was alleged.

What I know for sure is that we will not allow that matter to go without being investigated. If it takes going on with the protest that is going on in Abuja till thy kingdom comes, we will get to the root of the matter.

What the Senate President and the Senate is telling us is that the alleged flouting debate rule by Senator Natasha is more grievous than the sexual harassment alleged against the Senate president and this can only stand in an insane society.

Many Nigerians say the six-month suspension given to Senator Natasha is overkill; do you share this view?

Assuming without conceding that the Senate has the power to suspend a senator duly elected by the people of his or her district and assuming without conceding also that Natasha deserved to be suspended by the Senate, it is extremely an overkill to hand down a six-month suspension on her. This is where you will agree with me that this is a witch-hunt.

What do you think should be the way forward?

The way forward is clear. Her suspension should be lifted forthwith. The Senate president must step down and defend himself on the sexual harassment and other allegations against him. This is the only two ways that the Senate under Akpabio can prove to the word that they are being fair.

What do you think Senator Natasha should do to get redress, considering the low-pace dispensation of justice in the country?

Though we are, but we are not supposed to be in a lawless society.

This being so, Senator Natasha should rely on the courts to seek redress and I know that even non governmental bodies are thinking in that direction. I am thinking in that direction too.

Talking about women in politics, will Natasha’s experience not discourage other women in politics?

That is the dangerous but very salient issue here. I am afraid of what our Senate is trying to do. I see it as a plot to discourage women from occupying positions of leadership in our national life.

Imagine a 109 members Senate only four are women. Look at the harassment and embarrassment being handed out to one of the four female members.

The Senate president’s message to women in positions of leadership is that, no, women can’t be here, you are to remain without being heard in the kitchen and the other rooms.

Do you remember that this Senate president had similar allegation of sexual harassment against him when he was a minister. I am very sure that women will be greatly discouraged from politics as a result of issues like this.

Again, this situation of sexual harassment and bullying of women around corridor of power and politics will discourage men from allowing their spouses to be involved in politics, and this is not too good for the country at a stage where every country is involving more of their women in leadership roles.

