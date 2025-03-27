Natasha’s Election Into Senate An Error We Want To Correct –Constituents Insist

Share

Thousands of Kogi Central constituents have unanimously thrown their weights behind the ongoing recall process for the suspended Senator representing the District in the National Assembly, Senator Natasha AkpotiUduaghan, saying no amount of falsehood and propaganda can derail the process.

The constituents noted that it had become clear that her being in the Senate was an error, adding that they were determined to correct that error.

The over 10,000 constituents, from the five local government areas in Kogi Central, under the platform of Kogi Central Grassroots Movement, spoke through a statement, on Wednesday, signed by the Coordinator, Kogi Central Grassroots Movement, AbdulHameed Jimoh; and Secretary, Mohammed Abdullahi.

They accused the camp of the embattled Senator of fabricating videos and deliberately distorting information on the recall, but insisted that she had come to the end of her stay at the Senate.

The constituents advised Nigerians to ignore the rant of a few people on social media, but visit Kogi Central to see that “the embattled Senator is currently a paper-weight politician.”

“She (Senator Akpoti Uduaghan) accused the state government of being behind her recall when she knows that even those who were her strong loyalists in the Central have abandoned her.

“She went to the National Assembly to pursue her personal interest, not the interest of Kogi Central. “To worsen matters, she has turned herself to a laughing stock in the international community with the ridiculous allegations against the Senate President and her deliberate attempt to deceive the world that her suspension was as a result of the sexual harassment allegations,” they said.

The Kogi Central indigenes stated: “Senator Natasha has always been the oppressor playing the victim against the oppressed. Last weekend, she sent items to people in Okene to convince them to come out the next day for a protest.

