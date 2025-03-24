Natasha’s Calls For Drug Test For Senators In Order, Kogi West Indegenes

Share

Kogi West indigenes, on Sunday, said the unstable and embarrassing conduct of the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, had shown that her call for periodic drug tests for senators was apt.

The indigenes said the embattled senator’s advice was in order, considering the fact that her conduct since she refused to obey a simple sitting arrangement rule at the Senate, had truly called for a drug test to ascertain if she was free from the influence of substance.

The constituents were responding to a statement by the embattled Senator, where she called for period drug tests for senators, in response to a statement by the lawmaker representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Senator Sunday Karimi.

Their reaction came through a statement signed by the Chairman, Kogi West Patriotic Assembly, Ayodele Joshua, PhD; and Secretary, Kareem Adigun.

Senator Karimi had said former Governor Yahaya Bello had been vindicated by the embarrassment Akpoti-Uduaghan had brought on the Senate and Nigeria as a whole.

The Kogi West Indigenes, who swiftly rose in defence of their Senator, after Akpoti-Uduaghan’s response, told him not to engage in a war of words with her, stating that they were well positioned to give the embattled Senator the right response.

“Our attention has been drawn to a rejoinder by the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly, Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to Senator Sunday Karimi’s comments on her conduct at the National Assembly, which recommended drug tests for serving senators.

“The embattled senator’s advice is in order, considering the fact that her conduct since she refused to obey a simple sitting arrangement rule at the Senate, has truly called for a drug test to ascertain if she is free from the influence of substance.

“Or how else can one explain the ridiculous things she has been saying from one media house to the other, both in Nigeria and abroad, to authenticate her spurious allegations against the Senate President? We need to be sure that she is the one saying those things and not someone under the influence of some substance.

“We identify with our brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers from Kogi Central at this trying period. The disgrace a so-called daughter of the land has brought is not to them alone but to the entire State.

“If a woman of her age can be going from one international platform to the other, shouting sexual harassment against the Number 3 citizen of a country as populous and influential as Nigeria, with no iota of proof, then Nigerians need to really accept the fact that drug tests must be carried out on every aspiring Senator so that we would always avoid swearing in the wrong characters.

“Even Nigerian women are unanimous in their position that they must be wary of those they elect into sensitive positions and by virtue of this, become role models for their children. Forget about those who would never see anything good in their country.

“Previous actions and false accusations by this same suspended Senator against other personalities have shown that she is not fit to hold such a position. The recall process should be followed through so she can at least learn and also represent her people better next time.”

“Senator Karimi should not join words with the suspended Senator. We will respond appropriately on his behalf. With her unfounded allegations, resort to cheap propaganda in the media against dissenting voices, and ridiculous kindergarten statements that shouldn’t even be uttered by people in their right frame of mind, it is clear that she should be the first person to take her proposed drug test,” the Kogi West indigenes declared.

