Natasha’s Allegation: NYCN, Others Back Akpabio

Share

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and a coalition of civil society organizations have commended the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, for his strict adherence to Senate Standing Orders.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, NYCN President Solomon Adodo noted that the criticisms trailing the recent altercations between the Senate President and Senator Natasha Akpoti were coming from some persons desperately trying to portray him in a bad light.

He said: “It is a duty of all Senators and even more particularly the President of the Senate to uphold and adhere strictly to the Senate Standing Orders.

“Recent developments on the floor of the Senate on Thursday, 20th February 2025 presented an opportunity for a clearer understanding of the decorous manner in which the business of the Senate should be conducted whilst correcting anomalies promptly irrespective of whoever is involved.

“For emphatic clarity, the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (as amended) grants the Senate President powers over seating arrangement to maintain order and decorum as spelt out in section 2(2).

“Section 11(3) allows for adjustments in seating arrangements as a result of political defections or realignment.

“Section 10 (2) further makes it clear that Senators must sit in the respective seats assigned to them in order to be recognized for contributions.

“Again, Section 56(1) permits the President to rule out of order any Senator in violation of the procedural guidelines. Similarly, Section 56(3) and Section 56(5) are also clear on the procedures for enforcing the Order.

“From the foregoing, it is vividly clear that the Senate President acted within the bounds of the law and in the best interest of maintaining order and decorum in the Senate chamber.

“It is however, saddening that certain political detractors, as well as individuals not content with the harmonious relationship between the Legislature and Executive, have deliberately escalated the matter in order to sow seeds of discord by misrepresenting the actions of Senate President Akpabio.

“Certainly, some mischief makers are deviously exploiting the process and planning on staging a sponsored protest against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio just to cast aspersions on his pristine image.

“As the umbrella body of all youth groups in Nigeria, the National Youth Council of Nigeria, alongside our Civil Society partners, call on all youths and all true patriots not to allow themselves to be used for sponsored protests aimed at personal political mischief.

“We wholly commend the Senate for referring the matter to the Ethics Committee for fair hearing and transparency. This step is highly congruent with the Senate’s stellar reputation for upholding dignity, integrity and decorum.

“As the voice of all Nigerian youth, we shall maintain eternal vigilance against any attempt to derail the Senate as the law-making institution of our great country – Nigeria.

“We shall also illuminate sacred truth to dispel any surreptitious attempt to unduly paint the President of the Senate Dr. Godswill Akpabio in a bad light.

“May we also use this medium to urge the Senate President to remain steadfast and unfazed in the discharge of his duties in the interest of the nation as we pass a massive vote of confidence on his leadership.

“We call upon all stakeholders to prioritize unity, peace, and progress for the benefit of all Nigerians and for the forward voyage of our dear nation.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

