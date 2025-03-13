Senate Replies Natasha’s Complaint To IPU

Share

Following the complaint made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan at the United Nations (UN) Inter Parliamentary (IPU) conference in New York, the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday replied to Natasha’s complaint through a letter issued by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

The letter was read by the Chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Honorable Kafilat Ogbara, who is attending the event in an official capacity, representing Nigeria.

According to her, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for gross misconduct and unruly behaviour and not as a result of an allegation of sexual harassment or assault

She maintained that procedures and necessary actions under the Senate rules were observed before Senator Natasha’s suspension.

Hon. Ogbara, however, called for a thorough investigation into the allegation by Senator Natasha against the Senator President, Godswill Akpabio.

The Senate letter read in part, “Senator Natasha-Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for gross misconduct and unruly behaviour and not as a result of allegation of sexual harassment or assault.

“The authority of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria firmly refutes the deliberate misinformation and false narrative being circulated by certain media organisations regarding the six-month suspension of Senator Natsaha-Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“Let it be unequivocally stated that Uduaghan was suspended solely for her persistent act of misconduct and disregard for the Senate Standing Orders.”

New Telegraph recalls that the Senate suspended the lawmaker who had initially submitted a petition to the Senate accusing Akpabio of sexual harassment. But the lawmakers threw it out before suspending her even after she submitted another petition.

However, Natasha vowed to continue the fight against injustice. But in the wake of the suspension, Akpabio denied the accusations and maintained he has never assaulted women.

