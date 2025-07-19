Natasha Vows To Resume At Senate On Tuesday Despite Appeal

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has insisted that she will resume at the Senate on Tuesday, July 22 2025, despite the appeal by the president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Senator Natasha, who gave this assurance on Saturday, said she has communicated her intentions to resume on Tuesday in a letter to the Senate.

The lawmaker said, “I have pretty much two months more before the six months expire. However, I have written to the Senate again telling them that I’m resuming on the 22nd, which is on Tuesday, by the special grace of God.

“I will be there, because the court did make this decision on that. Now, they argue that it’s an order — it’s not an order, but it is a decision.”

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is in her constituency for a training programme to empower her constituents, says even though her suspension did not stop her from working for her constituency, it hampered a major part of her responsibilities, which is to sponsor bills and motions on the floor of the Senate.

She added, “I did mention that every senator has three major functions. Legislative — which is the creation of laws and review of treaties. Then we have oversight, which is to oversee ministers and agencies. And then the third is representation, which I’m doing.

“Whereby I identify the problems and the challenges of my community, and I make sure I present them and have them captured in the federal budget. And I have done pretty well with that. Of course, I do miss putting up my bills there, but it didn’t stop me from working.”