Natasha Urges Court To Quash FG’s Charges Against Her

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has urged the Federal High Court, Abuja, to dismiss the six-count filed against her by the Federal Government of Nigeria, describing the case as an abuse of prosecutorial power, a violation of due process, and an attempt to shield the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, from public scrutiny.

In a motion filed through her legal team, she urged the court to quash the charges on the grounds that they were not instituted in the public interest, but rather to protect Akpabio and Bello’s private and political interests.

She argued that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) acted contrary to the constitutional principles guiding the exercise of prosecutorial powers under Section 174(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). According to her, the said provision mandates the AGF to act only in public interest, the interest of justice and to prevent abuse of legal process.